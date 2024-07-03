iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Share Price

1,606.6
(3.13%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:57 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,607
  • Day's High1,620
  • 52 Wk High1,709.6
  • Prev. Close1,557.8
  • Day's Low1,561.1
  • 52 Wk Low 1,079.1
  • Turnover (lac)3,021.87
  • P/E69.56
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value138
  • EPS22.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16,315.29
  • Div. Yield0.19
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

1,607

Prev. Close

1,557.8

Turnover(Lac.)

3,021.87

Day's High

1,620

Day's Low

1,561.1

52 Week's High

1,709.6

52 Week's Low

1,079.1

Book Value

138

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16,315.29

P/E

69.56

EPS

22.42

Divi. Yield

0.19

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Corporate Action

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3

Record Date: 23 Jul, 2024

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 19 May, 2024

arrow

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 49.85%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 49.85%

Non-Promoter- 38.94%

Institutions: 38.94%

Non-Institutions: 11.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

101.5

101.5

94.05

43.96

Preference Capital

0

0

10.94

10.94

Reserves

1,183.75

986.89

531.3

421.03

Net Worth

1,285.25

1,088.39

636.29

475.93

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,296.9

1,173.57

973.76

650.05

719.39

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,296.9

1,173.57

973.76

650.05

719.39

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

37.06

30.87

18.94

10.26

10.35

View Annually Results

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ramesh Kancharla

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Kumar Chirla

Independent Director

Aluri Rao Srinivasa

Independent Director

Anil Dhawan

Independent Director

Sundari Raviprasad Pisupati

Independent Director

Santanu Mukherjee

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Adarsh Kancharla

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

Summary

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited was originally incorporated as Rainbow Childrens Medicare Private Limited under as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 7, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad at Telangana. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 20, 2021. The Company is a leading chain of multi-specialty pediatric, and obstetrics & gynecology hospitals in India, operating 16 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds, five of which are NABH-accredited and three of which have 183 received EDGE certification. The core specialties are Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology and emergency services. Its Pediatric Services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric Quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); whereas, Obstetrics & Gynecology services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility treatment.Rainbow has been pivotal in saving thousands of children. Its inpatient specialties for child care includes Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Hematology and Oncology, Pediatric Surgery, Cardiology and Nutrition. The Company was
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd share price today?

The Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1606.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is ₹16315.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is 69.56 and 11.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is ₹1079.1 and ₹1709.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd?

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 51.25%, 1 Year at 29.63%, 6 Month at 20.21%, 3 Month at 10.90% and 1 Month at -5.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 49.85 %
Institutions - 38.95 %
Public - 11.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.