Summary

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited was originally incorporated as Rainbow Childrens Medicare Private Limited under as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 7, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad at Telangana. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 20, 2021. The Company is a leading chain of multi-specialty pediatric, and obstetrics & gynecology hospitals in India, operating 16 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds, five of which are NABH-accredited and three of which have 183 received EDGE certification. The core specialties are Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology and emergency services. Its Pediatric Services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric Quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); whereas, Obstetrics & Gynecology services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility treatment.Rainbow has been pivotal in saving thousands of children. Its inpatient specialties for child care includes Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Hematology and Oncology, Pediatric Surgery, Cardiology and Nutrition. The Company was

