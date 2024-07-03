Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹1,607
Prev. Close₹1,557.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,021.87
Day's High₹1,620
Day's Low₹1,561.1
52 Week's High₹1,709.6
52 Week's Low₹1,079.1
Book Value₹138
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16,315.29
P/E69.56
EPS22.42
Divi. Yield0.19
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
101.5
101.5
94.05
43.96
Preference Capital
0
0
10.94
10.94
Reserves
1,183.75
986.89
531.3
421.03
Net Worth
1,285.25
1,088.39
636.29
475.93
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,296.9
1,173.57
973.76
650.05
719.39
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,296.9
1,173.57
973.76
650.05
719.39
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
37.06
30.87
18.94
10.26
10.35
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ramesh Kancharla
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Kumar Chirla
Independent Director
Aluri Rao Srinivasa
Independent Director
Anil Dhawan
Independent Director
Sundari Raviprasad Pisupati
Independent Director
Santanu Mukherjee
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Adarsh Kancharla
Reports by Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd
Summary
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited was originally incorporated as Rainbow Childrens Medicare Private Limited under as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 7, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad at Telangana. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 20, 2021. The Company is a leading chain of multi-specialty pediatric, and obstetrics & gynecology hospitals in India, operating 16 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds, five of which are NABH-accredited and three of which have 183 received EDGE certification. The core specialties are Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology and emergency services. Its Pediatric Services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric Quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); whereas, Obstetrics & Gynecology services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility treatment.Rainbow has been pivotal in saving thousands of children. Its inpatient specialties for child care includes Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Hematology and Oncology, Pediatric Surgery, Cardiology and Nutrition. The Company was
The Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1606.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is ₹16315.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is 69.56 and 11.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd is ₹1079.1 and ₹1709.6 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 51.25%, 1 Year at 29.63%, 6 Month at 20.21%, 3 Month at 10.90% and 1 Month at -5.61%.
