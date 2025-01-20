Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
Op profit growth
EBIT growth
Net profit growth
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
25.04
EBIT margin
15.34
Net profit margin
6.15
RoCE
RoNW
RoA
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9
Dividend per share
0
Cash EPS
-7.57
Book value per share
101.54
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
Tax payout
-28.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
Inventory days
Creditor days
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.26
Net debt / equity
0.94
Net debt / op. profit
2.6
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-15.88
Employee costs
-15.7
Other costs
-43.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.