Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
955.8
856.61
761.31
486.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
955.8
856.61
761.31
486.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
24.29
21.97
12.75
8.12
Total Income
980.09
878.58
774.06
494.29
Total Expenditure
632.46
558.24
504.57
355.63
PBIDT
347.63
320.34
269.49
138.67
Interest
42.21
41.12
36.93
31.25
PBDT
305.42
279.22
232.57
107.42
Depreciation
79.78
67.54
60.98
53.21
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
63
62.69
52.05
22.1
Deferred Tax
-4.58
-9.53
-6.88
-6.42
Reported Profit After Tax
167.22
158.51
126.41
38.53
Minority Interest After NP
1.19
1.28
0.34
-0.22
Net Profit after Minority Interest
166.03
157.24
126.07
38.74
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
166.03
157.24
126.07
38.74
EPS (Unit Curr.)
16.36
15.58
13.39
7.13
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
101.5
101.5
105
54.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
36.37
37.39
35.39
28.52
PBDTM(%)
31.95
32.59
30.54
22.09
PATM(%)
17.49
18.5
16.6
7.92
