Rainbow Children’s Medicare Q3FY26 Profit Rises 5.6% to ₹72.5 Crore

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd reported a steady performance for the December quarter, supported by higher occupancy levels and a stable procedural mix, even as margins saw a mild year on year decline.

Net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, rose 5.6 percent year on year to ₹72.5 crore, compared with ₹68.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating revenue increased 12 percent year on year to ₹445.4 crore, up from ₹398 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹455.9 crore, compared with ₹411.3 crore in the year ago period. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation increased 9.5 percent year on year to ₹146.9 crore, against ₹134.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA margin moderated to 32.9 percent during the quarter, compared with 33.7 percent a year earlier. Total expenses rose to ₹358.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹317 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Professional fees paid to doctors remained the largest cost component during the quarter at ₹1,080.6 crore, reflecting the company’s doctor driven care model. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹603.3 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense amounted to ₹600.6 crore, among other operating costs.

For the nine month period ended December 2025, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹2,033 crore, compared with ₹1,876 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the nine month period rose to ₹1,281.9 crore from ₹1,182.2 crore recorded a year earlier. In a separate exchange filing, the company said it has launched a new 90 bed hospital in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The new facility marks the company’s fifth hospital in Bengaluru as it continues to expand regional capacity and network presence.

