Rainbow Children’s Medicare Q3FY26 Profit Rises 5.6% to ₹72.5 Crore

29 Jan 2026 , 12:43 PM

Rainbow Children’s Medicare Ltd reported a steady performance for the December quarter, supported by higher occupancy levels and a stable procedural mix, even as margins saw a mild year on year decline.

Net profit for the quarter ended December 31, 2025, rose 5.6 percent year on year to ₹72.5 crore, compared with ₹68.6 crore in the same quarter last year. Operating revenue increased 12 percent year on year to ₹445.4 crore, up from ₹398 crore reported in Q3 FY25.

Total income for the quarter stood at ₹455.9 crore, compared with ₹411.3 crore in the year ago period. Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation increased 9.5 percent year on year to ₹146.9 crore, against ₹134.2 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year.

EBITDA margin moderated to 32.9 percent during the quarter, compared with 33.7 percent a year earlier. Total expenses rose to ₹358.3 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with ₹317 crore in the same quarter of the previous financial year.

Professional fees paid to doctors remained the largest cost component during the quarter at ₹1,080.6 crore, reflecting the company’s doctor driven care model. Cost of materials consumed stood at ₹603.3 crore during the quarter. Employee benefits expense amounted to ₹600.6 crore, among other operating costs.

For the nine month period ended December 2025, the company reported a profit after tax of ₹2,033 crore, compared with ₹1,876 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Total income for the nine month period rose to ₹1,281.9 crore from ₹1,182.2 crore recorded a year earlier. In a separate exchange filing, the company said it has launched a new 90 bed hospital in Electronic City, Bengaluru. The new facility marks the company’s fifth hospital in Bengaluru as it continues to expand regional capacity and network presence.

For feedback and suggestions, write to us at editorial@iiflcapital.com

