Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
417.46
330.22
341.1
335.96
332.68
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
417.46
330.22
341.1
335.96
332.68
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.27
11.93
12.78
8.61
7.82
Total Income
428.73
342.15
353.88
344.57
340.5
Total Expenditure
270.38
236.49
235.56
217.88
215.11
PBIDT
158.35
105.66
118.32
126.69
125.38
Interest
18.1
18.16
16.85
14.26
13.34
PBDT
140.25
87.5
101.47
112.43
112.05
Depreciation
34.9
34.14
32.3
27.66
26.8
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
29.06
15.65
14.04
23.57
23.75
Deferred Tax
-2.72
-2.03
4.07
-1.38
-1.66
Reported Profit After Tax
79.01
39.73
51.07
62.57
63.16
Minority Interest After NP
0.14
0.2
0.09
0.45
0.25
Net Profit after Minority Interest
78.87
39.53
50.97
62.13
62.91
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
78.87
39.53
50.97
62.13
62.91
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.77
3.89
5.02
6.12
6.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
101.55
101.5
101.5
101.5
101.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
37.93
31.99
34.68
37.7
37.68
PBDTM(%)
33.59
26.49
29.74
33.46
33.68
PATM(%)
18.92
12.03
14.97
18.62
18.98
