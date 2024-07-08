Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e., May 19, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved the following matters: Convening of 26th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio Visual Means (VC/OVAM). Please find attached copy of Notice convening the 26th AGM of the Company, scheduled to be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at 11:30 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/07/2024) Please find attached the Proceedings of 26th Annual General Meeting held today i.e., Tuesday, July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/07/2024) Please find enclosed Scrutinizers Report along with the Voting Results of 26th Annual General Meeting held on July 30, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/07/2024)