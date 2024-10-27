Board Meeting 27 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 19 May 2024 12 May 2024

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the period ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Final Dividend if any. Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 3 per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jan 2024 16 Jan 2024