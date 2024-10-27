|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|27 Oct 2024
|21 Oct 2024
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024 Results for the Quarter and Half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|5 Aug 2024
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting held on August 13, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|19 May 2024
|12 May 2024
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 19/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results for the period ended March 31 2024 and to consider recommending Final Dividend if any. Recommendation of Final dividend of Rs. 3 per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 Appointment of Dr. Adarsh Kancharla as Non-Executive & Non-Independent Director of the Company Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/01/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.