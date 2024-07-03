Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd Summary

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited was originally incorporated as Rainbow Childrens Medicare Private Limited under as a Private Limited Company pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated August 7, 1998, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Hyderabad at Telangana. Subsequently, the Company converted into a Public Limited Company, and name of the Company changed to Rainbow Childrens Medicare Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the RoC on November 20, 2021. The Company is a leading chain of multi-specialty pediatric, and obstetrics & gynecology hospitals in India, operating 16 hospitals and three clinics in six cities, with a total bed capacity of 1,655 beds, five of which are NABH-accredited and three of which have 183 received EDGE certification. The core specialties are Pediatrics and Obstetrics & Gynecology and emergency services. Its Pediatric Services include newborn and pediatric intensive care, pediatric multi-specialty services, pediatric Quaternary care (including multi-organ transplants); whereas, Obstetrics & Gynecology services include normal and complex obstetric care, multi-disciplinary fetal care, perinatal genetic and fertility treatment.Rainbow has been pivotal in saving thousands of children. Its inpatient specialties for child care includes Neonatology, Pediatric Intensive Care, Neonatal Intensive Care, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Hematology and Oncology, Pediatric Surgery, Cardiology and Nutrition. The Company was founded on a model of full-time, exclusive doctor led, 24/7 pediatric healthcare delivery, and a significant number of doctors have experience with this same model while training in other countries such as the United Kingdom, United States, Canada and Australia. It also established robust patient retrieval services in and around Hyderabad to retrieve neonates and children from nearby districts to the hub hospital in Hyderabad.Apart from this, the Company follow a doctor engagement model whereby, most of the core specialists work exclusively at hospitals on a full-time retainer basis. This model ensures that most of core specialists are available 24/7 at the hospitals, which is particularly important for childrens emergency, neonatal and pediatric intensive care services. Rainbow Childrens Hospital and BirthRight by Rainbow is an exclusive woman and child care hospital with a nationwide footprint. Its full-spectrum, consultant-led woman and child care services are driven by 22 years of experience and have transformed the lives of women and children across the cities of Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chennai, and Visakhapatnam.In 1999, Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, the founding Promoter of the Company established first pediatric specialty hospital in 1999 with a 50-bed pediatric hospital in Hyderabad, to address the opportunity to provide pediatric healthcare in the City of Hyderabad. The aim was to provide comprehensive neonatal, pediatric intensive care and pediatric sub-specialty services to children. Since then, under the leadership of Dr. Ramesh Kancharla, Founding Promoter, it established reputation as a leader in multi-specialty pediatric services, with strong clinical expertise in managing complex diseases. The Company has also expanded its operations to include obstetrics and gynecology services, whereby it offer comprehensive perinatal services to patients.In 2005, the Company expanded Banjara Hills Facility to Pediatric Tertiary Care Centres. In 2007, the Company established Hospital at Vijayawada. It started perinatal services by providing comprehensive perinatal care which was backed by teamwork, round the clock availability of obstetricians, anesthesiologists, neonatologists and maternal intensive care services.In 2009, the Company established Hospital at Vikrampuri.In 2010, the Company inaugurated Opening of outpatient clinic at Madhapur. It established IVF hub at Madhapur and hospital at Kondapur.In 2015, the Company established hospitals at Hydernagar and Marathalli respectively.In 2016, the Company established Hospitals at Bangalore and Hyderabad.In 2017, Madhukar Rainbow Hospital at New Delhi commenced operations.In 2018, the Company established Hospital at Guindy, in Chennai.During the year 2019, the Company started outpatient and IVF facility at Kondapur. It commenced commenced providing pediatric Quaternary Care Services at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.In 2020, the Company established hospitals at Bengaluru and Vizag.In May 2021, the Company moved from an old facility to a new facility for its hospital at Vikrampuri, in Hyderabad. During 2021-22, the Company came out with an Initial Public Offering aggregating 29,168,579 Equity Shares, by issuing 51,67,679 Equity Shares through a fresh issue and 24,000,900 Equity Shares through offer for sale. The IPO comprised of raising capital Rs 280 Crore through fresh issue and Rs 1300 crore through offer for sale, which completed in April, 2022 and resulting to this, the Equity Shares of the Company were listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited effective May 10, 2022. In 2022, the Company started Organ Transplantation work at its Hyderabad Hub. In 2023, the Company inaugurated inaugurated a new hospital with 100 beds in the Financial District of Hyderabad, as well as a 55-bed hospital in Sholinganallur (OMR), Chennai. A brownfield spoke hospital with approximately 80 beds was acquired in Sarjapur, Bengaluru in FY23.