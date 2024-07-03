iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Share Price

632.9
(0.83%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:09:57 PM

  • Open634
  • Day's High649.95
  • 52 Wk High638.9
  • Prev. Close627.7
  • Day's Low625
  • 52 Wk Low 350
  • Turnover (lac)3,890.71
  • P/E104.87
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value49.97
  • EPS5.98
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)25,324.79
  • Div. Yield0
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Healthcare

Open

634

Prev. Close

627.7

Turnover(Lac.)

3,890.71

Day's High

649.95

Day's Low

625

52 Week's High

638.9

52 Week's Low

350

Book Value

49.97

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

25,324.79

P/E

104.87

EPS

5.98

Divi. Yield

0

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Corporate Action

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

25 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 May, 2024

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

10 Jul 2024|03:29 PM

It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 38.81%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 38.81%

Non-Promoter- 48.15%

Institutions: 48.15%

Non-Institutions: 13.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.03

80.03

80.03

77.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,786.42

1,550.83

1,297.52

829.73

Net Worth

1,866.45

1,630.86

1,377.55

907.32

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

1,143.37

932.68

yoy growth (%)

22.58

Raw materials

-249.9

-201.19

As % of sales

21.85

21.57

Employee costs

-174.02

-147.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Profit before tax

371

254.26

Depreciation

-44.92

-44.59

Tax paid

-92.63

-65.61

Working capital

-27.52

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.58

Op profit growth

30.32

EBIT growth

39.55

Net profit growth

47.55

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,498.1

2,197.68

1,650.83

1,329.94

1,122.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,498.1

2,197.68

1,650.83

1,329.94

1,122.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

13.1

40.7

29.77

10.17

6.08

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd

MAXHEALTH

1,178.35

145.591,14,361.61231.30.13686.1181.72

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

APOLLOHOSP

7,298.35

93.491,04,984.37369.60.222,135.4569.62

Fortis Healthcare Ltd

FORTIS

732.05

291.8955,312.0139.630.14357.15120.23

Syngene International Ltd

SYNGENE

856.85

78.634,517.5596.60.15821.3107.27

Global Health Ltd

MEDANTA

1,089.1

76.9829,278.71104.470664.61113.49

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Bhaskara Rao Bollineni

Executive Director & CEO

Abhinay Bollineni

Whole-time Director

Dandamudi Anitha

Independent Director

Saumen Chakraborty

Independent Director

Ratna Kishore Kaza

Independent Director

J V Ramudu

Independent Director

Y Prameela Rani

Non Executive Director

Adwik Bollineni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Summary

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) was incorporated as Jagjit Singh and Sons Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 26, 1973 in Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Private Limited on January 2, 2004. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited on January 29, 2004. The Company is one of the largest corporate groups in India, with hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra providing multi-disciplinary integrated services with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It operate 12 multispecialty hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand, with an aggregate capacity of over 4,000 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in over 40 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother & child care.Until the year 2003, the Company was owned, managed and controlled by Jagjit Singh and certain of his family members, who together owned the entire shareholding of the Company. In February 2003, acting in pursuance of the Takeover MoU, certain of its Promoters, namely Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Krishnaiah Bollineni and BRMH, along with certain other individuals and entities, acquired the entire equity share capital of the Company.Led by Dr. Bhas
Company FAQs

What is the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd share price today?

The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹632.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is ₹25324.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is 104.87 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is ₹350 and ₹638.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd?

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.78%, 3 Years at 27.96%, 1 Year at 61.36%, 6 Month at 47.89%, 3 Month at 15.85% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 38.82 %
Institutions - 48.15 %
Public - 13.03 %

