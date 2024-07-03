Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorHealthcare
Open₹634
Prev. Close₹627.7
Turnover(Lac.)₹3,890.71
Day's High₹649.95
Day's Low₹625
52 Week's High₹638.9
52 Week's Low₹350
Book Value₹49.97
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)25,324.79
P/E104.87
EPS5.98
Divi. Yield0
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.03
80.03
80.03
77.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,786.42
1,550.83
1,297.52
829.73
Net Worth
1,866.45
1,630.86
1,377.55
907.32
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,143.37
932.68
yoy growth (%)
22.58
Raw materials
-249.9
-201.19
As % of sales
21.85
21.57
Employee costs
-174.02
-147.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
371
254.26
Depreciation
-44.92
-44.59
Tax paid
-92.63
-65.61
Working capital
-27.52
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.58
Op profit growth
30.32
EBIT growth
39.55
Net profit growth
47.55
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,498.1
2,197.68
1,650.83
1,329.94
1,122.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,498.1
2,197.68
1,650.83
1,329.94
1,122.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.1
40.7
29.77
10.17
6.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
MAXHEALTH
1,178.35
|145.59
|1,14,361.61
|231.3
|0.13
|686.11
|81.72
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
APOLLOHOSP
7,298.35
|93.49
|1,04,984.37
|369.6
|0.22
|2,135.4
|569.62
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
FORTIS
732.05
|291.89
|55,312.01
|39.63
|0.14
|357.15
|120.23
Syngene International Ltd
SYNGENE
856.85
|78.6
|34,517.55
|96.6
|0.15
|821.3
|107.27
Global Health Ltd
MEDANTA
1,089.1
|76.98
|29,278.71
|104.47
|0
|664.61
|113.49
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Bhaskara Rao Bollineni
Executive Director & CEO
Abhinay Bollineni
Whole-time Director
Dandamudi Anitha
Independent Director
Saumen Chakraborty
Independent Director
Ratna Kishore Kaza
Independent Director
J V Ramudu
Independent Director
Y Prameela Rani
Non Executive Director
Adwik Bollineni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd
Summary
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) was incorporated as Jagjit Singh and Sons Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 26, 1973 in Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Private Limited on January 2, 2004. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited on January 29, 2004. The Company is one of the largest corporate groups in India, with hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra providing multi-disciplinary integrated services with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It operate 12 multispecialty hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand, with an aggregate capacity of over 4,000 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in over 40 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother & child care.Until the year 2003, the Company was owned, managed and controlled by Jagjit Singh and certain of his family members, who together owned the entire shareholding of the Company. In February 2003, acting in pursuance of the Takeover MoU, certain of its Promoters, namely Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Krishnaiah Bollineni and BRMH, along with certain other individuals and entities, acquired the entire equity share capital of the Company.Led by Dr. Bhas
The Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹632.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is ₹25324.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is 104.87 and 12.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd is ₹350 and ₹638.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 25.78%, 3 Years at 27.96%, 1 Year at 61.36%, 6 Month at 47.89%, 3 Month at 15.85% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
