Summary

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) was incorporated as Jagjit Singh and Sons Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 26, 1973 in Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Private Limited on January 2, 2004. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited on January 29, 2004. The Company is one of the largest corporate groups in India, with hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra providing multi-disciplinary integrated services with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It operate 12 multispecialty hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand, with an aggregate capacity of over 4,000 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in over 40 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother & child care.Until the year 2003, the Company was owned, managed and controlled by Jagjit Singh and certain of his family members, who together owned the entire shareholding of the Company. In February 2003, acting in pursuance of the Takeover MoU, certain of its Promoters, namely Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Krishnaiah Bollineni and BRMH, along with certain other individuals and entities, acquired the entire equity share capital of the Company.Led by Dr. Bhas

Read More