Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

649.7
(-0.62%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

80.03

80.03

80.03

77.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,786.42

1,550.83

1,297.52

829.73

Net Worth

1,866.45

1,630.86

1,377.55

907.32

Minority Interest

Debt

326.29

4.17

18.41

131.33

Deferred Tax Liability Net

48.93

48.28

46.92

45.49

Total Liabilities

2,241.67

1,683.31

1,442.88

1,084.14

Fixed Assets

965.9

628.25

605.16

589.99

Intangible Assets

Investments

1,062.29

826.05

542.01

213.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

14.36

13.77

13.77

15.38

Networking Capital

178.64

175.13

102.19

15.53

Inventories

22.11

19.24

25.99

16.47

Inventory Days

8.29

6.44

Sundry Debtors

148.72

119.94

87.38

73

Debtor Days

27.89

28.56

Other Current Assets

176.99

178.48

128.49

71.02

Sundry Creditors

-85.4

-78.27

-81.27

-87.49

Creditor Days

25.94

34.23

Other Current Liabilities

-83.78

-64.26

-58.4

-57.47

Cash

20.48

40.11

179.76

250.02

Total Assets

2,241.67

1,683.31

1,442.89

1,084.14

