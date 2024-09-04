Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
80.03
80.03
80.03
77.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,786.42
1,550.83
1,297.52
829.73
Net Worth
1,866.45
1,630.86
1,377.55
907.32
Minority Interest
Debt
326.29
4.17
18.41
131.33
Deferred Tax Liability Net
48.93
48.28
46.92
45.49
Total Liabilities
2,241.67
1,683.31
1,442.88
1,084.14
Fixed Assets
965.9
628.25
605.16
589.99
Intangible Assets
Investments
1,062.29
826.05
542.01
213.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
14.36
13.77
13.77
15.38
Networking Capital
178.64
175.13
102.19
15.53
Inventories
22.11
19.24
25.99
16.47
Inventory Days
8.29
6.44
Sundry Debtors
148.72
119.94
87.38
73
Debtor Days
27.89
28.56
Other Current Assets
176.99
178.48
128.49
71.02
Sundry Creditors
-85.4
-78.27
-81.27
-87.49
Creditor Days
25.94
34.23
Other Current Liabilities
-83.78
-64.26
-58.4
-57.47
Cash
20.48
40.11
179.76
250.02
Total Assets
2,241.67
1,683.31
1,442.89
1,084.14
