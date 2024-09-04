Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Profit before tax
371
254.26
Depreciation
-44.92
-44.59
Tax paid
-92.63
-65.61
Working capital
-27.52
Other operating items
Operating
205.92
Capital expenditure
51.88
Free cash flow
257.8
Equity raised
1,851.32
Investing
328.79
Financing
-7.8
Dividends paid
0
0
Net in cash
2,430.11
