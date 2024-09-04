Invest wise with Expert advice
|Sep-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sep-2023
Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Foreign
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Indian
38.81%
38.81%
38.81%
38.81%
38.84%
Total Promoter
-
-
-
-
-
Institutions
48.15%
49.96%
49.86%
49.5%
49.04%
Non-Institutions
13.02%
11.21%
11.31%
11.67%
12.1%
Total Non-Promoter
61.18%
61.18%
61.18%
61.18%
61.15%
Custodian
0%
0%
0%
0%
0%
Total
100%
100%
100%
100%
100%
