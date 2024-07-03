Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
777.3
688.4
633.8
605.84
652.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
777.3
688.4
633.8
605.84
652.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
5
4.6
3.8
3.26
2.88
Total Income
782.3
693
637.6
609.09
655.36
Total Expenditure
559.2
509
474.9
458.84
475.23
PBIDT
223.1
184
162.7
150.25
180.13
Interest
19.9
17.9
16.4
12.43
8.91
PBDT
203.2
166.1
146.3
137.83
171.22
Depreciation
41
39
46.3
35.38
32.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
45
33.8
28.7
21.85
37.15
Deferred Tax
-3.5
-1.9
-0.2
4.05
0.17
Reported Profit After Tax
120.7
95.2
71.5
76.55
101.29
Minority Interest After NP
13.3
8.6
6
4.71
9.28
Net Profit after Minority Interest
107.4
86.6
65.5
71.84
92.02
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
107.4
86.6
65.5
71.84
92.02
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.68
10.82
8.18
8.98
11.5
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80
80
80
80.03
80.03
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
28.7
26.72
25.67
24.8
27.6
PBDTM(%)
26.14
24.12
23.08
22.75
26.24
PATM(%)
15.52
13.82
11.28
12.63
15.52
