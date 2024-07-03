Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,864.35
1,621.75
1,278.49
971.4
856.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,864.35
1,621.75
1,278.49
971.4
856.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
9.25
35.82
14.04
5.98
4.63
Total Income
1,873.6
1,657.57
1,292.52
977.38
861
Total Expenditure
1,383.04
1,180.97
876.28
701.4
674.53
PBIDT
490.56
476.6
416.25
275.98
186.47
Interest
30.67
25.13
12.17
25.09
29.86
PBDT
459.89
451.47
404.07
250.89
156.62
Depreciation
100.25
93.83
54.04
52.9
53.59
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
90.9
87.1
91.5
53.44
34.4
Deferred Tax
4.23
3.39
-1.94
-2.3
-18.7
Reported Profit After Tax
264.52
267.14
260.47
146.86
87.33
Minority Interest After NP
19.84
24.09
8.47
3.44
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
244.67
243.05
252
143.42
87.33
Extra-ordinary Items
0
11.08
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
244.67
231.97
252
143.42
87.33
EPS (Unit Curr.)
30.57
30.37
33.27
19.25
12.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80.03
80.03
77.59
74.49
74.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.31
29.38
32.55
28.41
21.77
PBDTM(%)
24.66
27.83
31.6
25.82
18.28
PATM(%)
14.18
16.47
20.37
15.11
10.19
