Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Key Ratios

609.25
(-0.57%)
Jan 17, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.12

Op profit growth

39.07

EBIT growth

48.75

Net profit growth

65.33

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

31.24

27.88

EBIT margin

28.06

23.42

Net profit margin

20.15

15.12

RoCE

31.59

RoNW

7.38

RoA

5.67

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

42.96

26.48

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

32.49

16.97

Book value per share

173.35

111.31

Valuation ratios

P/E

6.42

P/CEPS

8.49

P/B

1.59

EV/EBIDTA

20.72

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-25.27

-26.35

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

26.36

Inventory days

6.69

Creditor days

-42.94

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-28.9

-9.58

Net debt / equity

0.04

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.12

0.08

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-21.51

-21.72

Employee costs

-15.86

-16.55

Other costs

-31.37

-33.82

Krishna Institu. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

10 Jul 2024|03:29 PM

It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

Read More

