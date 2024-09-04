Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.12
Op profit growth
39.07
EBIT growth
48.75
Net profit growth
65.33
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
31.24
27.88
EBIT margin
28.06
23.42
Net profit margin
20.15
15.12
RoCE
31.59
RoNW
7.38
RoA
5.67
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
42.96
26.48
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
32.49
16.97
Book value per share
173.35
111.31
Valuation ratios
P/E
6.42
P/CEPS
8.49
P/B
1.59
EV/EBIDTA
20.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-25.27
-26.35
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
26.36
Inventory days
6.69
Creditor days
-42.94
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-28.9
-9.58
Net debt / equity
0.04
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.12
0.08
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-21.51
-21.72
Employee costs
-15.86
-16.55
Other costs
-31.37
-33.82
