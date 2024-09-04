iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

649.8
(3.06%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:09:53 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021

Revenue

1,143.37

932.68

yoy growth (%)

22.58

Raw materials

-249.9

-201.19

As % of sales

21.85

21.57

Employee costs

-174.02

-147.03

As % of sales

15.21

15.76

Other costs

-323.22

-280.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

28.26

30.06

Operating profit

396.22

304.02

OPM

34.65

32.59

Depreciation

-44.92

-44.59

Interest expense

-4.46

-14.78

Other income

24.17

9.61

Profit before tax

371

254.26

Taxes

-92.63

-65.61

Tax rate

-24.96

-25.8

Minorities and other

0

0

Adj. profit

278.36

188.64

Exceptional items

0

0

Net profit

278.36

188.64

yoy growth (%)

47.55

NPM

24.34

20.22

Krishna Institu. : related Articles

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

Read More
KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

Whatsapp
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
10 Jul 2024|03:29 PM

It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.