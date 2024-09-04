Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Revenue
1,143.37
932.68
yoy growth (%)
22.58
Raw materials
-249.9
-201.19
As % of sales
21.85
21.57
Employee costs
-174.02
-147.03
As % of sales
15.21
15.76
Other costs
-323.22
-280.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
28.26
30.06
Operating profit
396.22
304.02
OPM
34.65
32.59
Depreciation
-44.92
-44.59
Interest expense
-4.46
-14.78
Other income
24.17
9.61
Profit before tax
371
254.26
Taxes
-92.63
-65.61
Tax rate
-24.96
-25.8
Minorities and other
0
0
Adj. profit
278.36
188.64
Exceptional items
0
0
Net profit
278.36
188.64
yoy growth (%)
47.55
NPM
24.34
20.22
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.Read More
It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.Read More
