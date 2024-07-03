Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,498.1
2,197.68
1,650.83
1,329.94
1,122.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,498.1
2,197.68
1,650.83
1,329.94
1,122.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
13.1
40.7
29.77
10.17
6.08
Total Income
2,511.2
2,238.38
1,680.6
1,340.1
1,128.73
Total Expenditure
1,858.1
1,593.67
1,135.04
959.05
877.65
PBIDT
653.1
644.71
545.56
381.05
251.08
Interest
47
30.55
16.03
32.5
39.94
PBDT
606.1
614.17
529.53
348.55
211.14
Depreciation
146.5
129.26
72.67
69.54
70.61
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
119.6
116.61
112.89
76.84
40.93
Deferred Tax
4
2.48
0.17
-3.3
-15.48
Reported Profit After Tax
336
365.81
343.8
205.48
115.07
Minority Interest After NP
25.9
29.49
11.11
4.26
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
310.1
336.32
332.69
201.22
115.07
Extra-ordinary Items
0
11.19
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
310.1
325.13
332.69
201.22
115.07
EPS (Unit Curr.)
38.75
42.03
41.88
26.87
16
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
80
80.03
80.03
77.59
74.49
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
26.14
29.33
33.04
28.65
22.36
PBDTM(%)
24.26
27.94
32.07
26.2
18.8
PATM(%)
13.45
16.64
20.82
15.45
10.24
