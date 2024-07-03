Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Summary

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited (KIMS) was incorporated as Jagjit Singh and Sons Private Limited, a Private Limited Company on July 26, 1973 in Mumbai. Subsequently, name of the Company was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Private Limited on January 2, 2004. Pursuant to the conversion of Company to a Public Limited Company, the name was changed to Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited on January 29, 2004. The Company is one of the largest corporate groups in India, with hospitals in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh & Maharashtra providing multi-disciplinary integrated services with a focus on tertiary and quaternary healthcare at affordable cost. It operate 12 multispecialty hospitals under the KIMS Hospitals brand, with an aggregate capacity of over 4,000 beds. It offer a comprehensive range of healthcare services in over 40 specialties and super specialties, including cardiac sciences, oncology, neurosciences, gastric sciences, orthopaedics, organ transplantation, renal sciences and mother & child care.Until the year 2003, the Company was owned, managed and controlled by Jagjit Singh and certain of his family members, who together owned the entire shareholding of the Company. In February 2003, acting in pursuance of the Takeover MoU, certain of its Promoters, namely Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Krishnaiah Bollineni and BRMH, along with certain other individuals and entities, acquired the entire equity share capital of the Company.Led by Dr. Bhaskar Rao Bollineni, Managing Director and CEO of the Company, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon, it has grown from a single hospital to a chain of multispecialty hospitals, both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The oldest hospital in their network was established in 2000 at Nellore, by its Corporate Promoter, BRMH, with a capacity of approximately 200 beds and, At present, the hospital network has grown to six multispecialty hospitals in six cities, with a total capacity of 2,120 beds, including 1,705 operational beds. The Hospitals are equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment and employ practices and policies which help to provide quality healthcare services to their patients. It was one of the first hospitals in Hyderabad to install 4-Arm HD da Vinci Robot technology at Secunderabad hospital. The flagship hospitals at Secunderabad and Rajahmundry have been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers, India (NABH). The Hospital at Secunderabad is accredited with ISO 9001:2008 certification and has also been accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL). The Hospital situated at Secunderabad was awarded the Healthcare Excellence Award, by the Indo Global Healthcare Summit and Expo, in 2015. It has also received awards from the Association of Healthcare Providers (India) (AHPI) for nursing excellence, in 2015 and for Patient Friendly Hospital, in 2017. In 2017, it was awarded the best hospital of the year in the multispecialty hospital category in Hyderabad by Times Healthcare Achievers Awards and in 2016 received the Pharmacie DeQualite certification from Bureau Veritas. Further, it was the first hospital in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to have been Green OT certified in 2016. It is also the laureate of the Asia Pacific Society of Infection Control CSSD Center of Excellence Silver Award 2015-2016. Neurology India Journal has ranked the neurology department at its hospital at Secunderabad as the third biggest centre in India on the basis of volume of epilepsy surgeries performed, as on July 31, 2016.In addition to healthcare services, the company also conduct medical education programmes through its affiliations with state medical boards and universities, for various broad and super specialties at its hospitals in Secunderabad and Rajahmundry, including for DNB, under graduation, post-graduation, PhD and diploma programmes. It is also affiliated with Kaloji Narayana Rao University of Health Sciences and the Andhra Pradesh Para Medical Board.During 2022, Sunshine Hospitals became subsidiary of the Company effective from April, 2022. In 2022-23, the Company opened an exclusive Gastroenterology unit at Vizag. During FY 2022-23, Sarvejana Healthcare Private Limited became a Subsidiary of the Company effective 01st April 2022; SPANV Medisearch Lifesciences Private Limited became the Subsidiary of Company on 01.09.2022. Suryateja Healthcare Private Limited has ceased to be step down subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. December 01, 2022.