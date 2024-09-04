Board Meeting 4 Jan 2025 4 Jan 2025

Appointment of New Independent Director

Board Meeting 9 Nov 2024 25 Oct 2024

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the 02nd quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Half-year ended 30 September 2024 together with the Limited Review Reports as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the company for the 01st quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the 01st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 Jun 2024 24 Jun 2024

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday June 28th 2024 to consider the following items: a) Sub-division/split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up. b) Reclassification of the persons from the Promoter Group Category to the Public Category. The Board approved Re-classification of persons falling under Promoter Group and Sub-division/Stock Split of equity shares of the Company Approval of Board of Directors for Re-classification of Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 2 May 2024

Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Results- Financial Results for the FY ended 31.3.2024 Re- appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)

Board Meeting 3 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024