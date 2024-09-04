iifl-logo-icon 1
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd Board Meeting

Krishna Institu. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting4 Jan 20254 Jan 2025
Appointment of New Independent Director
Board Meeting9 Nov 202425 Oct 2024
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the Company for the 02nd quarter and half-year ended September 30 2024. Half-year ended 30 September 2024 together with the Limited Review Reports as reviewed by the Audit Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.11.2024)
Board Meeting7 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the company for the 01st quarter ended June 30 2024. Financial Results for the 01st Quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 07th August 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 Jun 202424 Jun 2024
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to inform that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday June 28th 2024 to consider the following items: a) Sub-division/split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of the face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 5 (Five) Equity Shares of the face value of Rs. 2/- (Rupees Two Only) each fully paid up. b) Reclassification of the persons from the Promoter Group Category to the Public Category. The Board approved Re-classification of persons falling under Promoter Group and Sub-division/Stock Split of equity shares of the Company Approval of Board of Directors for Re-classification of Promoter Group to Public Category. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024)
Board Meeting16 May 20242 May 2024
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Results- Financial Results for the FY ended 31.3.2024 Re- appointment of Statutory Auditors (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/05/2024)
Board Meeting3 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
Krishna Institute Of Medical Sciences Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) financial results of the company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 3rd February, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/02/2024)

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

10 Jul 2024|03:29 PM

It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

