The Board considered and approved the proposal for the sub-division of 1 equity share of the Company having a face value of Rs. 10/- each into 5 (Five) equity shares having a face value of Rs. 2/ each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company at the ensuing 22nd Annual General Meeting. Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD (543308) RECORD DATE 13.09.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 13/09/2024 DR-715/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE967H01017 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 13/09/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.09.2024) NEW ISIN : INE967H01025 Source : NSE circular Date : 11.09.2024 In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240906-44 dated September 06, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code KRISHNA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES LTD (543308) New ISIN No. INE967H01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 13-09-2024 (DR- 715/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice dated on 11.09.2024)