Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd AGM

619.15
(0.21%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Krishna Institu. CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM29 Aug 202416 May 2024
Annual General Meeting (AGM): The 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Thursday, 29th August 2024. Approved the revised notice of the 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/06/2024) 22nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 29th August, 2024 at 4:00 PM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) Proceedings of the 22nd AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/08/2024) Results of AGM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/09/2024)

Krishna Institu.: Related News

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 4th September 2024

4 Sep 2024|09:16 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: GIC Re, GSK Pharma, Godfrey Philips, etc.

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

KIMS acquires Visakhapatnam Hospital in ₹75 Crore deal

10 Jul 2024|03:29 PM

It has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire a 100% equity stake in Chalasani Hospitals Pvt Ltd.

