₹26,849.05
(-127.09)(-0.47%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹27,054.9
Prev. Close
₹26,976.15
Market Cap.
₹0
Div Yield
0
PE
0
PB
0
₹26,815.9
₹27,103.3
Performance
One Week (%)
2.22
One Month (%)
1.47
One Year (%)
27.15
YTD (%)
14.16
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Vedanta Ltd
458.25
465.5
449.1
88,12,785
Siemens Ltd
6,609.7
6,740
6,596.35
2,96,272
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd
160.08
161.78
159.15
1,42,78,695
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
3,402.85
3,465
3,378.5
1,85,167
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
153.7
156.8
152.84
2,03,03,832
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Info Edge (India) Ltd
9,025.5
9,085
8,880
4,02,042
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Interglobe Aviation Ltd
4,466.2
4,563.95
4,440
7,01,987
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
Zomato Ltd
272.85
285
271.5
4,82,13,406
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
