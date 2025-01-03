₹30,020.59
(-92.35)(-0.3%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹30,133.34
Prev. Close
₹30,112.95
Market Cap.
₹1,92,27,916.69
Div Yield
1.34
PE
22.53
PB
22.53
₹29,983.69
₹30,173.75
Performance
One Week (%)
2.38
One Month (%)
0
One Year (%)
12.57
YTD (%)
6.31
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Cipla Ltd
1,511.25
1,539
1,505.1
15,81,699
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Grasim Industries Ltd
2,510
2,553.9
2,501.1
5,95,091
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
Hindalco Industries Ltd
591.15
599.75
590
62,89,671
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Trent Ltd
7,307.7
7,493.05
7,280.1
9,40,061
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
3,659.9
3,719.9
3,651.45
12,89,985
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd
3,190.55
3,237.05
3,175.7
22,56,902
Reliance Industries Ltd
1,251.15
1,262.05
1,235.5
1,55,18,289
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
939.45
941.9
926
18,31,767
Tata Motors Ltd
790.4
800.6
761.45
2,47,63,176
Tata Steel Ltd
138.36
139.73
137.84
2,33,44,893
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd
7,298.35
7,437.55
7,280
1,80,519
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Titan Company Ltd
3,451.65
3,481.95
3,377.95
16,28,594
State Bank of India
793.4
809.5
792.15
1,33,35,302
Shriram Finance Ltd
3,048.35
3,098
3,036.15
7,30,363
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd
296.4
299.15
294.35
48,05,616
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
1,838.65
1,853
1,817.1
42,76,644
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Bajaj Finance Ltd
7,407.25
7,500
7,359.25
15,05,827
Adani Enterprises Ltd
2,564.6
2,619
2,556.6
9,32,296
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
1,849.65
1,884
1,844
15,15,574
JSW Steel Ltd
915.05
924.7
908.5
26,91,485
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
ICICI Bank Ltd
1,265.05
1,288
1,262.25
1,11,93,999
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd
316.05
318
313.65
76,34,330
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
IndusInd Bank Ltd
997.9
1,025.4
990.65
58,95,486
Axis Bank Ltd
1,084.9
1,093.5
1,079.8
73,56,952
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd
258.89
262.75
247.99
4,97,52,924
NTPC Ltd
339.85
344.5
337.05
86,81,975
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Bharti Airtel Ltd
1,598.85
1,617
1,593.3
36,69,363
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd
1,199.55
1,237.6
1,197
30,38,886
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
623
624.05
615.65
29,56,664
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd
1,447.7
1,451
1,424.9
11,07,199
UltraTech Cement Ltd
11,786
11,861.65
11,713
2,37,647
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
1,701.1
1,720
1,692
15,63,472
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
