₹5,635.7
(-33.39)(-0.58%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹5,674.54
Prev. Close
₹5,669.1
Market Cap.
₹94,79,254.69
Div Yield
1.64
PE
31.03
PB
31.03
₹5,629.39
₹5,675.95
Performance
One Week (%)
2.32
One Month (%)
-1.31
One Year (%)
12.47
YTD (%)
10.25
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
Asian Paints Ltd
2,335.95
2,348.95
2,322.15
13,54,820
Britannia Industries Ltd
4,834.1
4,859.45
4,785.75
3,41,769
Eicher Motors Ltd
5,310.75
5,385.7
5,270.75
8,36,662
Nestle India Ltd
2,232.7
2,237.95
2,198.05
10,11,390
Hero MotoCorp Ltd
4,243.1
4,299.8
4,162.45
12,69,535
ABB India Ltd
6,800.15
6,931.9
6,767
1,49,124
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
2,406.25
2,414.6
2,364.8
12,74,065
ITC Ltd
481.6
491
479.85
3,70,71,367
Bosch Ltd
34,253.55
34,919.25
34,180
18,369
Wipro Ltd
294.45
303.8
294
1,25,29,279
Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd
1,352.65
1,378.15
1,347.2
15,73,347
Bharat Electronics Ltd
291.95
297.25
291.5
81,61,958
Infosys Ltd
1,938.75
1,952.95
1,922
62,17,298
Pidilite Industries Ltd
2,932.35
2,959.6
2,909.1
5,61,902
Havells India Ltd
1,700
1,721.2
1,690.3
4,82,126
Dabur India Ltd
524.9
529
514.05
38,13,848
HDFC Bank Ltd
1,749.2
1,795.25
1,746.3
1,22,10,130
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
4,099.9
4,179.95
4,092.3
17,90,840
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd
11,934.25
12,049.8
11,787.95
7,01,269
HCL Technologies Ltd
1,946.65
1,992.1
1,941
28,52,748
United Spirits Ltd
1,682.45
1,700
1,666.45
6,47,115
Coal India Ltd
393.65
399.3
389.5
71,18,067
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
4,206
4,270.05
4,197
8,52,557
Tech Mahindra Ltd
1,689.45
1,729.85
1,681.35
24,47,246
LTIMindtree Ltd
5,733.4
5,780
5,700
2,85,415
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd
975.8
997.4
971.7
8,48,225
Divis Laboratories Ltd
6,048.3
6,248.9
6,030.15
4,27,221
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
1,116.65
1,122
1,090.35
58,33,297
Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd
796.3
804.5
791
8,59,724
Bajaj Auto Ltd
8,965.7
9,109.95
8,945
3,37,700
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
