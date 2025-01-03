₹21,419.3
(-53.84)(-0.25%)
03 Jan , 2025 | 09:09 PM
Open
₹21,512
Prev. Close
₹21,473.15
Market Cap.
₹84,34,609.83
Div Yield
0.75
PE
43.98
PB
43.98
₹21,390.75
₹21,579.34
Performance
One Week (%)
1.78
One Month (%)
1.73
One Year (%)
25.22
YTD (%)
18.73
Company Name
CMP
High
Low
Volume
ACC Ltd
2,054.95
2,078
2,050.45
1,12,894
Apollo Tyres Ltd
511.95
529.2
510.55
15,29,806
Ashok Leyland Ltd
234.13
236.5
232.35
58,11,886
SKF India Ltd
4,520.55
4,571.5
4,481
16,508
Balkrishna Industries Ltd
2,818.7
2,915.85
2,800
1,82,645
Bayer CropScience Ltd
5,627.3
5,648.5
5,588
6,897
Berger Paints India Ltd
457.85
461
456
4,97,990
Bharat Forge Ltd
1,296.15
1,322
1,291
18,16,366
Abbott India Ltd
29,490.2
30,122.35
29,352.1
6,840
Carborundum Universal Ltd
1,299.7
1,322.7
1,296
41,273
Exide Industries Ltd
424.75
431.6
423.5
17,85,844
Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd
2,821.25
2,833.5
2,781.15
6,69,796
Coromandel International Ltd
1,958.3
1,968.8
1,940.2
2,53,586
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd
736.75
753.7
732.55
11,12,144
Deepak Nitrite Ltd
2,452.7
2,527.35
2,445
6,53,746
Escorts Kubota Ltd
3,371.9
3,409
3,339
4,29,505
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd
2,241.05
2,249.95
2,215.4
53,436
Grindwell Norton Ltd
1,933.3
1,964.35
1,927.1
23,710
Indian Hotels Co Ltd
872.45
879.8
868.15
27,31,538
Linde India Ltd
6,329.2
6,450
6,220
88,505
Tata Investment Corporation Ltd
6,890.3
6,944.85
6,842.65
42,226
Cummins India Ltd
3,216.9
3,299
3,200
7,20,211
Max Financial Services Ltd
1,109.8
1,130.35
1,105.15
2,86,374
MRF Ltd
1,26,362.5
1,29,800
1,25,125.8
8,710
Schaeffler India Ltd
3,465
3,515.9
3,461.05
25,034
Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd
14,684
14,735.85
14,560.1
3,851
SRF Ltd
2,284.9
2,290
2,216.05
5,04,485
Sundram Fasteners Ltd
1,071.55
1,091.7
1,057.1
92,981
Sundaram Finance Ltd
4,687.2
4,877.2
4,600
11,16,139
Supreme Industries Ltd
4,615.15
4,817.95
4,576.5
3,40,151
Tata Chemicals Ltd
1,027.9
1,041.6
1,023.3
5,33,856
Voltas Ltd
1,824.7
1,859.4
1,813.05
10,36,388
Patanjali Foods Ltd
1,864.85
1,875
1,825.7
8,36,900
Honeywell Automation India Ltd
43,082.8
43,732.55
42,430
5,732
Godrej Industries Ltd
1,149.3
1,195.95
1,145.55
1,13,945
3M India Ltd
30,623.95
31,349.9
30,525
3,514
Timken India Ltd
3,001.05
3,046.25
2,989.05
65,771
Tata Communications Ltd
1,736.55
1,759.65
1,731
1,32,643
Steel Authority of India Ltd
114.17
115.9
113.5
94,53,150
Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore Ltd
973.35
1,008.2
970.05
4,38,224
NLC India Ltd
243.05
246.17
241.07
9,74,730
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd
413.05
417.1
407.7
40,37,155
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
469.15
472.5
450.85
23,11,709
Tata Elxsi Ltd
6,647.55
6,759.8
6,607
2,27,201
UPL Ltd
529.55
533.25
508.5
28,87,878
Mangalore Refinery And Petrochemicals Ltd
149.53
152.74
148.69
14,42,725
Lloyds Metals & Energy Ltd
1,441.25
1,460
1,325.65
31,51,264
P I Industries Ltd
3,668.4
3,734.05
3,626.05
4,51,527
Lupin Ltd
2,368.85
2,394.75
2,347.35
10,33,952
CRISIL Ltd
6,108.15
6,280
6,081.55
64,824
Mphasis Ltd
2,869.25
2,909
2,832
5,17,773
Ipca Laboratories Ltd
1,735
1,750
1,715.8
4,99,008
Federal Bank Ltd
205.25
207.23
204.69
54,82,505
LIC Housing Finance Ltd
609.45
617.5
607
8,83,002
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd
1,319.45
1,350
1,313.65
9,31,788
KEI Industries Ltd
4,363.85
4,519.2
4,338.35
1,27,562
Thermax Ltd
4,139.7
4,316.95
4,090
3,44,227
Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd
319.6
326.25
318.05
14,76,619
IDBI Bank Ltd
77.52
78.58
76.75
54,95,857
Oil India Ltd
481.1
491.25
466
1,20,66,986
General Insurance Corporation of India
457.7
463.5
452.1
15,72,302
Bank of Maharashtra
55.13
56.3
54.51
6,31,30,861
Bank of India
104.72
107.15
104.05
1,28,49,494
Cochin Shipyard Ltd
1,598.25
1,619.8
1,580
4,10,133
Indian Overseas Bank
53.1
54.4
52.35
1,07,82,942
Indian Bank
524.35
532.5
523.35
8,27,666
Phoenix Mills Ltd
1,574.4
1,622
1,566.5
2,71,530
Emami Ltd
614.45
618.35
602.05
3,80,979
NMDC Ltd
67.66
68.59
67.45
1,99,58,548
SJVN Ltd
109.09
111.79
108.9
73,65,168
Housing & Urban Development Corporation Ltd
245.91
254.29
242.25
1,15,83,547
New India Assurance Company Ltd
204.66
209.3
204.1
8,26,072
Uno Minda Ltd
1,066.55
1,073.25
1,048
3,09,044
APL Apollo Tubes Ltd
1,616.75
1,624.95
1,590
5,67,480
Page Industries Ltd
47,941.2
48,594.95
47,766
18,525
Marico Ltd
660.95
663.65
647.65
17,51,987
Container Corporation Of India Ltd
785.8
795.4
783
7,19,778
Nippon Life India Asset Management Ltd
758.25
770.9
754
4,53,361
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
2,236.9
2,297.85
2,231.15
15,90,519
Oracle Financial Services Software Ltd
12,518.05
12,798.85
12,430.25
1,12,992
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
1,656.25
1,682
1,646.7
3,20,450
Ajanta Pharma Ltd
2,873.75
2,991.95
2,857.15
1,41,790
Suzlon Energy Ltd
61.95
63.25
61.8
4,26,11,404
Gland Pharma Ltd
1,901.1
1,919.5
1,840.05
5,17,971
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd
759.1
774.8
752.6
30,52,195
Biocon Ltd
369.25
377
368
21,42,380
Sun TV Network Ltd
687.4
701.95
685.2
1,65,363
Bharti Hexacom Ltd
1,494.7
1,513.8
1,470
2,35,112
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd
230.55
234.29
220.61
3,57,28,341
Godrej Properties Ltd
2,734.1
2,830.6
2,724
5,29,284
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd
276.45
281.15
275.45
32,93,798
J K Cements Ltd
4,726.55
4,756.6
4,697.4
65,878
Bharat Dynamics Ltd
1,143.65
1,170.5
1,128.7
4,06,827
Metro Brands Ltd
1,268.2
1,308.75
1,262.25
70,067
Persistent Systems Ltd
6,405.95
6,527.85
6,311.7
2,46,176
Tata Technologies Ltd
896.6
912.5
895
6,25,188
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd
591.1
607.3
587.55
15,20,698
Torrent Power Ltd
1,513.45
1,540.25
1,508
2,99,736
Alkem Laboratories Ltd
5,502.65
5,610
5,486.05
63,705
Petronet LNG Ltd
329.45
334.25
329
61,57,029
SBI Cards & Payment Services Ltd
723.55
728.7
698.05
15,02,025
Adani Wilmar Ltd
328.6
332.25
326.4
10,80,696
Indraprastha Gas Ltd
441.35
453.4
423.4
99,60,678
BSE Ltd
5,339.75
5,561.4
5,313.1
10,58,237
HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd
4,224.65
4,310
4,160.8
4,76,488
AIA Engineering Ltd
3,381.75
3,420.95
3,375
16,264
Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
1,178.35
1,188.35
1,154.9
23,01,591
GMR Airports Ltd
78.68
79.92
78.26
62,18,397
Vodafone Idea Ltd
8.27
8.4
8.12
46,38,93,706
United Breweries Ltd
2,128.1
2,147.55
2,116.8
1,49,472
Fortis Healthcare Ltd
732.05
739.05
717.8
30,83,603
Jindal Stainless Ltd
677.6
691
675.4
7,15,559
Muthoot Finance Ltd
2,237.25
2,275
2,228.15
16,61,048
Coforge Ltd
9,669.65
9,745
9,531.05
3,00,187
Yes Bank Ltd
19.96
20.19
19.6
9,95,24,039
Solar Industries India Ltd
9,744.2
9,847.75
9,680.2
45,425
Syngene International Ltd
856.85
878.9
851.4
3,34,054
Polycab India Ltd
7,208
7,438
7,169.7
2,09,814
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
432.1
439.5
430
25,36,413
Astral Ltd
1,621.6
1,654.95
1,616
5,79,966
K P R Mill Ltd
1,023.25
1,037.8
1,014.3
2,36,248
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd
11,730.7
11,922.5
11,671
7,317
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
60.31
60.95
59.37
2,73,47,628
Star Health & Allied Insurance Company Ltd
482.95
491.2
482.1
4,37,296
Global Health Ltd
1,089.1
1,108.8
1,086.1
1,53,613
AU Small Finance Bank Ltd
573.55
585
568.3
24,03,117
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
18,397.65
18,584.65
18,270
2,57,981
Oberoi Realty Ltd
2,255.2
2,293.6
2,245
3,13,241
Mankind Pharma Ltd
2,937.55
2,962.7
2,855.15
4,68,247
One 97 Communications Ltd
982.8
1,007.55
977
52,14,010
Indus Towers Ltd
344
352.5
342.55
41,28,049
Endurance Technologies Ltd
2,192.1
2,292
2,185
8,01,553
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd
184.45
186.39
183.61
24,54,393
Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail Ltd
280.75
286.5
277.7
25,27,204
Tube Investments of India Ltd
3,609.65
3,693.6
3,595
1,25,026
L&T Finance Ltd
143.44
144.22
141.65
48,66,672
PB Fintech Ltd
2,215.85
2,246.9
2,175
7,30,233
Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd
777.8
792.9
757.4
69,52,814
JSW Infrastructure Ltd
330.55
334.45
325.7
18,67,767
Gujarat Gas Ltd
514.15
517.9
503.05
4,36,461
L&T Technology Services Ltd
4,795.5
4,879.8
4,761.65
1,18,012
IDFC First Bank Ltd
65.08
65.84
64.2
2,07,99,194
Bandhan Bank Ltd
157.68
161.4
157.32
1,21,17,550
Delhivery Ltd
341.8
352.15
341.05
11,81,173
Dalmia Bharat Ltd
1,807.85
1,831
1,800
2,22,622
KPIT Technologies Ltd
1,449.95
1,493.95
1,444
8,54,926
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
4,130.55
4,234.95
4,102
54,655
Hitachi Energy India Ltd
15,131.4
15,412.9
15,100
45,259
FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd
167.84
169.79
165.32
70,31,554
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd
59.47
60.24
58.92
1,37,84,136
On January 2, Indian benchmark indices continued their winning streak and closed higher.
3 Jan 2025|07:52 AM
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Varun Beverages, NHPC, Hindustan Zinc, etc.
3 Jan 2025|07:01 AM
Eicher Motors is the only stock that hits 52 week high in Nifty. No stocks hits 52 week low in both Sensex and Nifty.
2 Jan 2025|02:04 PM
