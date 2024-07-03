SectorDiversified
Open₹30,623.95
Prev. Close₹30,623.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹313.47
Day's High₹30,629.95
Day's Low₹30,150
52 Week's High₹40,856.5
52 Week's Low₹28,498.95
Book Value₹2,351.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34,035.29
P/E61.1
EPS502.28
Divi. Yield2.23
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,358.93
1,936.57
2,477.52
2,210.24
Net Worth
2,370.2
1,947.84
2,488.79
2,221.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,078.3
2,420.36
2,764.87
2,556.13
yoy growth (%)
27.18
-12.46
8.16
8.17
Raw materials
-1,914.24
-1,494.42
-1,611.91
-1,331.35
As % of sales
62.18
61.74
58.29
52.08
Employee costs
-349.4
-336.77
-297.82
-324.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
359.69
202.44
320.4
479.68
Depreciation
-53.27
-59.67
-57.37
-41.8
Tax paid
-93.52
-53.13
-101.43
-169.14
Working capital
222.85
126.8
5.49
320.59
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
27.18
-12.46
8.16
8.17
Op profit growth
60.67
-30.05
-29.17
30.11
EBIT growth
77.34
-36.77
-32.72
29.64
Net profit growth
78.28
-31.81
-29.48
28.98
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,189.36
3,959.37
3,335.84
2,604.83
2,986.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,189.36
3,959.37
3,335.84
2,604.83
2,986.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
78.29
68.1
37.12
24.74
45.9
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
30,623.95
|61.1
|34,584.02
|133.78
|2.23
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
754.9
|0
|23,656.59
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,136.8
|35.95
|17,715.82
|49.2
|0.58
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
972.4
|36.09
|14,107.41
|146.12
|0.41
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
689.35
|20.84
|10,251.99
|151.59
|1.45
|4,381.91
|190.81
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Biren Gabhawala
Chairman & Independent Directo
Bharat Shah
Managing Director
Ramesh Ramadurai
Independent Director
Radhika Rajan
Non Executive Director
Yun Jin
Whole Time Director & CFO
Vidya Sarathy
Independent Director
Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar
Independent Director
Andrew Paul Bennett
Summary
3M India Limited is the flagship listed company of 3M Company, USA in India. 3M Company, USA holds 75% equity stake in the company and is a diversified technology and science company with a global presence in Safety and Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer and is among the leading manufacturers of products for many of the markets it serves. Most of its products involve expertise in technology, product development, manufacturing and marketing, and are subject to competition from products manufactured and sold by other technologically oriented companies. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune and has the Corporate Office and Customer Innovation Center (R&D Center) in Bengaluru. It managed operations in 4 operating business segments: Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Companys 4 business segments bring together common or related 3M technologies, enhancing the development of innovative products and services and providing for efficient sharing of business resources. 3M products are sold through numerous distribution channels, including directly to users and through numerous e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers in a wide variety of trades in many countries around the world. The Industrial segment serves a broad range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and automotive aftermarket (auto body sho
The 3M India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30199.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3M India Ltd is ₹34035.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of 3M India Ltd is 61.1 and 20.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3M India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3M India Ltd is ₹28498.95 and ₹40856.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
3M India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.50%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -10.55%, 6 Month at -22.30%, 3 Month at -11.41% and 1 Month at -1.53%.
