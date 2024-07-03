iifl-logo-icon 1
3M India Ltd Share Price

30,199.9
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:04:54 AM

  • Open30,623.95
  • Day's High30,629.95
  • 52 Wk High40,856.5
  • Prev. Close30,623.95
  • Day's Low30,150
  • 52 Wk Low 28,498.95
  • Turnover (lac)313.47
  • P/E61.1
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value2,351.79
  • EPS502.28
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34,035.29
  • Div. Yield2.23
No Records Found

3M India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Diversified

Open

30,623.95

Prev. Close

30,623.95

Turnover(Lac.)

313.47

Day's High

30,629.95

Day's Low

30,150

52 Week's High

40,856.5

52 Week's Low

28,498.95

Book Value

2,351.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34,035.29

P/E

61.1

EPS

502.28

Divi. Yield

2.23

3M India Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 160

Record Date: 05 Jul, 2024

arrow

3M India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

3M India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:28 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 750.00%

Foreign: 75.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.21%

Institutions: 12.21%

Non-Institutions: 12.78%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

3M India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

11.27

11.27

11.27

11.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2,358.93

1,936.57

2,477.52

2,210.24

Net Worth

2,370.2

1,947.84

2,488.79

2,221.51

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,078.3

2,420.36

2,764.87

2,556.13

yoy growth (%)

27.18

-12.46

8.16

8.17

Raw materials

-1,914.24

-1,494.42

-1,611.91

-1,331.35

As % of sales

62.18

61.74

58.29

52.08

Employee costs

-349.4

-336.77

-297.82

-324.07

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

359.69

202.44

320.4

479.68

Depreciation

-53.27

-59.67

-57.37

-41.8

Tax paid

-93.52

-53.13

-101.43

-169.14

Working capital

222.85

126.8

5.49

320.59

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

27.18

-12.46

8.16

8.17

Op profit growth

60.67

-30.05

-29.17

30.11

EBIT growth

77.34

-36.77

-32.72

29.64

Net profit growth

78.28

-31.81

-29.48

28.98

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,189.36

3,959.37

3,335.84

2,604.83

2,986.55

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,189.36

3,959.37

3,335.84

2,604.83

2,986.55

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

78.29

68.1

37.12

24.74

45.9

3M India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

3M India Ltd

3MINDIA

30,623.95

61.134,584.02133.782.231,110.81,477.83

Swan Energy Ltd

SWANENERGY

754.9

023,656.591.220.0125.55145.64

DCM Shriram Ltd

DCMSHRIRAM

1,136.8

35.9517,715.8249.20.582,865.82428.16

Nava Ltd

NAVA

972.4

36.0914,107.41146.120.41330.61263.47

Quess Corp Ltd

QUESS

689.35

20.8410,251.99151.591.454,381.91190.81

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT 3M India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Biren Gabhawala

Chairman & Independent Directo

Bharat Shah

Managing Director

Ramesh Ramadurai

Independent Director

Radhika Rajan

Non Executive Director

Yun Jin

Whole Time Director & CFO

Vidya Sarathy

Independent Director

Narumanchi Venkata Sivakumar

Independent Director

Andrew Paul Bennett

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by 3M India Ltd

Summary

3M India Limited is the flagship listed company of 3M Company, USA in India. 3M Company, USA holds 75% equity stake in the company and is a diversified technology and science company with a global presence in Safety and Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer and is among the leading manufacturers of products for many of the markets it serves. Most of its products involve expertise in technology, product development, manufacturing and marketing, and are subject to competition from products manufactured and sold by other technologically oriented companies. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune and has the Corporate Office and Customer Innovation Center (R&D Center) in Bengaluru. It managed operations in 4 operating business segments: Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Companys 4 business segments bring together common or related 3M technologies, enhancing the development of innovative products and services and providing for efficient sharing of business resources. 3M products are sold through numerous distribution channels, including directly to users and through numerous e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers in a wide variety of trades in many countries around the world. The Industrial segment serves a broad range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and automotive aftermarket (auto body sho
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the 3M India Ltd share price today?

The 3M India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹30199.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of 3M India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of 3M India Ltd is ₹34035.29 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of 3M India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of 3M India Ltd is 61.1 and 20.76 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of 3M India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a 3M India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of 3M India Ltd is ₹28498.95 and ₹40856.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of 3M India Ltd?

3M India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.50%, 3 Years at 5.88%, 1 Year at -10.55%, 6 Month at -22.30%, 3 Month at -11.41% and 1 Month at -1.53%.

What is the shareholding pattern of 3M India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of 3M India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 12.22 %
Public - 12.78 %

