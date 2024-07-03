Summary

3M India Limited is the flagship listed company of 3M Company, USA in India. 3M Company, USA holds 75% equity stake in the company and is a diversified technology and science company with a global presence in Safety and Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer and is among the leading manufacturers of products for many of the markets it serves. Most of its products involve expertise in technology, product development, manufacturing and marketing, and are subject to competition from products manufactured and sold by other technologically oriented companies. The Company has manufacturing facilities at Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Pune and has the Corporate Office and Customer Innovation Center (R&D Center) in Bengaluru. It managed operations in 4 operating business segments: Safety & Industrial; Transportation & Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Companys 4 business segments bring together common or related 3M technologies, enhancing the development of innovative products and services and providing for efficient sharing of business resources. 3M products are sold through numerous distribution channels, including directly to users and through numerous e-commerce and traditional wholesalers, retailers, jobbers, distributors, and dealers in a wide variety of trades in many countries around the world. The Industrial segment serves a broad range of markets, such as automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and automotive aftermarket (auto body sho

