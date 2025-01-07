iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3M India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

30,265.6
(-0.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|09:39:55 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3M India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

3,078.3

2,420.36

2,764.87

2,556.13

yoy growth (%)

27.18

-12.46

8.16

8.17

Raw materials

-1,914.24

-1,494.42

-1,611.91

-1,331.35

As % of sales

62.18

61.74

58.29

52.08

Employee costs

-349.4

-336.77

-297.82

-324.07

As % of sales

11.35

13.91

10.77

12.67

Other costs

-432.75

-351.49

-515.33

-420.89

As % of sales (Other Cost)

14.05

14.52

18.63

16.46

Operating profit

381.88

237.68

339.8

479.81

OPM

12.4

9.82

12.29

18.77

Depreciation

-53.27

-59.67

-57.37

-41.8

Interest expense

-3.63

-2.43

-3.61

-1.94

Other income

34.71

26.86

41.58

43.61

Profit before tax

359.69

202.44

320.4

479.68

Taxes

-93.52

-53.13

-101.43

-169.14

Tax rate

-25.99

-26.24

-31.65

-35.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

266.17

149.3

218.97

310.53

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

266.17

149.3

218.97

310.53

yoy growth (%)

78.28

-31.81

-29.48

28.98

NPM

8.64

6.16

7.91

12.14

3M India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 3M India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.