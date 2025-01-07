Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
3,078.3
2,420.36
2,764.87
2,556.13
yoy growth (%)
27.18
-12.46
8.16
8.17
Raw materials
-1,914.24
-1,494.42
-1,611.91
-1,331.35
As % of sales
62.18
61.74
58.29
52.08
Employee costs
-349.4
-336.77
-297.82
-324.07
As % of sales
11.35
13.91
10.77
12.67
Other costs
-432.75
-351.49
-515.33
-420.89
As % of sales (Other Cost)
14.05
14.52
18.63
16.46
Operating profit
381.88
237.68
339.8
479.81
OPM
12.4
9.82
12.29
18.77
Depreciation
-53.27
-59.67
-57.37
-41.8
Interest expense
-3.63
-2.43
-3.61
-1.94
Other income
34.71
26.86
41.58
43.61
Profit before tax
359.69
202.44
320.4
479.68
Taxes
-93.52
-53.13
-101.43
-169.14
Tax rate
-25.99
-26.24
-31.65
-35.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
266.17
149.3
218.97
310.53
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
266.17
149.3
218.97
310.53
yoy growth (%)
78.28
-31.81
-29.48
28.98
NPM
8.64
6.16
7.91
12.14
