3M India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.27
11.27
11.27
11.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2,358.93
1,936.57
2,477.52
2,210.24
Net Worth
2,370.2
1,947.84
2,488.79
2,221.51
Minority Interest
Debt
17.93
26.73
24.44
22.88
Deferred Tax Liability Net
8.01
7.92
7.28
8.44
Total Liabilities
2,396.14
1,982.49
2,520.51
2,252.83
Fixed Assets
330.07
346.99
313.39
271.73
Intangible Assets
Investments
504.8
504.8
504.8
504.8
Deferred Tax Asset Net
30.42
30.14
34.64
34.05
Networking Capital
412.78
466.13
461.13
505.09
Inventories
498.01
567.6
453.48
430.27
Inventory Days
53.76
64.88
Sundry Debtors
679.01
595.1
488.58
460.51
Debtor Days
57.93
69.44
Other Current Assets
246.17
243.28
263.24
286.56
Sundry Creditors
-770.53
-713.65
-504.95
-471.5
Creditor Days
59.87
71.1
Other Current Liabilities
-239.88
-226.2
-239.22
-200.75
Cash
1,118.07
634.43
1,206.54
937.15
Total Assets
2,396.14
1,982.49
2,520.5
2,252.82
