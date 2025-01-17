Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
3M India Ltd
3MINDIA
29,634.2
|60.68
|34,349.95
|133.78
|2.25
|1,110.8
|1,477.83
Swan Energy Ltd
SWANENERGY
684.95
|0
|21,457.69
|1.22
|0.01
|25.55
|145.64
DCM Shriram Ltd
DCMSHRIRAM
1,099.95
|33.62
|16,568.09
|49.2
|0.62
|2,865.82
|428.16
Nava Ltd
NAVA
867.7
|32.74
|12,796.43
|146.12
|0.45
|330.61
|263.47
Quess Corp Ltd
QUESS
657.25
|19.53
|9,608.92
|151.59
|1.55
|4,381.91
|190.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.