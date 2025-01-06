iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

3M India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

30,275.4
(-1.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR 3M India Ltd

3M India FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

359.69

202.44

320.4

479.68

Depreciation

-53.27

-59.67

-57.37

-41.8

Tax paid

-93.52

-53.13

-101.43

-169.14

Working capital

222.85

126.8

5.49

320.59

Other operating items

Operating

435.74

216.42

167.08

589.32

Capital expenditure

62.73

-12.12

60.26

4.54

Free cash flow

498.47

204.3

227.34

593.87

Equity raised

4,421.58

4,124.43

3,369.92

2,429.99

Investing

0

0

504.8

0

Financing

47.32

64.65

32.31

-0.31

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

4,967.38

4,393.39

4,134.38

3,023.54

3M India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR 3M India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.