3M India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
359.69
202.44
320.4
479.68
Depreciation
-53.27
-59.67
-57.37
-41.8
Tax paid
-93.52
-53.13
-101.43
-169.14
Working capital
222.85
126.8
5.49
320.59
Other operating items
Operating
435.74
216.42
167.08
589.32
Capital expenditure
62.73
-12.12
60.26
4.54
Free cash flow
498.47
204.3
227.34
593.87
Equity raised
4,421.58
4,124.43
3,369.92
2,429.99
Investing
0
0
504.8
0
Financing
47.32
64.65
32.31
-0.31
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
4,967.38
4,393.39
4,134.38
3,023.54
