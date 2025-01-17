iifl-logo-icon 1
3M India Ltd Key Ratios

29,700
(-2.55%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:58 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

28.06

-12.78

Op profit growth

50

-42.29

EBIT growth

66.94

-49.02

Net profit growth

67.49

-49.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.66

9.96

15.05

EBIT margin

11.12

8.53

14.6

Net profit margin

8.15

6.23

10.78

RoCE

17.88

11.88

RoNW

3.32

2.21

RoA

3.27

2.16

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

241.43

144.14

285.99

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

192.5

89.24

233.32

Book value per share

1,938.36

1,695.79

1,554.25

Valuation ratios

P/E

81.45

209.78

66.13

P/CEPS

102.15

338.84

81.06

P/B

10.14

17.83

12.16

EV/EBIDTA

48.92

116.24

41.52

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-25.99

-26.16

-25.52

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

55.6

71.65

Inventory days

51.76

62.72

Creditor days

-64.75

-63.67

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-99.78

-90.61

-119.11

Net debt / equity

-0.59

-0.54

-0.42

Net debt / op. profit

-3.34

-4

-1.64

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-62.67

-61.38

-58.13

Employee costs

-11.63

-14.2

-11

Other costs

-14.02

-14.44

-15.8

