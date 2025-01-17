Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
28.06
-12.78
Op profit growth
50
-42.29
EBIT growth
66.94
-49.02
Net profit growth
67.49
-49.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.66
9.96
15.05
EBIT margin
11.12
8.53
14.6
Net profit margin
8.15
6.23
10.78
RoCE
17.88
11.88
RoNW
3.32
2.21
RoA
3.27
2.16
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
241.43
144.14
285.99
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
192.5
89.24
233.32
Book value per share
1,938.36
1,695.79
1,554.25
Valuation ratios
P/E
81.45
209.78
66.13
P/CEPS
102.15
338.84
81.06
P/B
10.14
17.83
12.16
EV/EBIDTA
48.92
116.24
41.52
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-25.99
-26.16
-25.52
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
55.6
71.65
Inventory days
51.76
62.72
Creditor days
-64.75
-63.67
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-99.78
-90.61
-119.11
Net debt / equity
-0.59
-0.54
-0.42
Net debt / op. profit
-3.34
-4
-1.64
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-62.67
-61.38
-58.13
Employee costs
-11.63
-14.2
-11
Other costs
-14.02
-14.44
-15.8
