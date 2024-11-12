Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 6 Aug 2024 19 Jul 2024

3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and for other matters. Out Come of Board Meeting held on Aug 6, 2024 Financial Result for Q1 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Jul 2024 8 Jul 2024

Appointment of Mr. Andrew Paul Bennett as Director (Non Executive) of the Company w.e.f July 15, 2024

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; and for other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 30 Jan 2024