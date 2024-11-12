|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Aug 2024
|19 Jul 2024
|3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and for other matters. Out Come of Board Meeting held on Aug 6, 2024 Financial Result for Q1 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Jul 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|Appointment of Mr. Andrew Paul Bennett as Director (Non Executive) of the Company w.e.f July 15, 2024
|Board Meeting
|28 May 2024
|21 May 2024
|3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; and for other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|30 Jan 2024
|3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for quarter ended December 31 2023 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8 February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
