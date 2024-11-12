iifl-logo-icon 1
3M India Ltd Board Meeting

28,815.3
(-0.72%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:01 PM

3M India CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Outcome of Board Meeting held on 12 November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202419 Jul 2024
3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30 2024 and for other matters. Out Come of Board Meeting held on Aug 6, 2024 Financial Result for Q1 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 06.08.2024)
Board Meeting8 Jul 20248 Jul 2024
Appointment of Mr. Andrew Paul Bennett as Director (Non Executive) of the Company w.e.f July 15, 2024
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the year ended March 31 2024. 2. Recommendation of dividend if any for the financial year ending March 31 2024; and for other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 28 May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
3M INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Results for quarter ended December 31 2023 and other matters. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8 February 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

