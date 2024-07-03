iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Dynamics Ltd Share Price

1,132.15
(-1.01%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,143.65
  • Day's High1,149.45
  • 52 Wk High1,794.7
  • Prev. Close1,143.65
  • Day's Low1,103.65
  • 52 Wk Low 776.05
  • Turnover (lac)8,057.78
  • P/E75.75
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value102.75
  • EPS15.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)41,500.37
  • Div. Yield0.46
Bharat Dynamics Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Aerospace & Defence

Open

1,143.65

Prev. Close

1,143.65

Turnover(Lac.)

8,057.78

Day's High

1,149.45

Day's Low

1,103.65

52 Week's High

1,794.7

52 Week's Low

776.05

Book Value

102.75

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

41,500.37

P/E

75.75

EPS

15.1

Divi. Yield

0.46

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.85

arrow

21 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Bharat Dynamics Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

10 Oct 2024|03:03 PM

According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.

Bharat Dynamics’ Q1 net profit falls 80% y-o-y; stock slips ~15%

12 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.

Bharat Dynamics Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.92%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.92%

Non-Promoter- 11.36%

Institutions: 11.36%

Non-Institutions: 13.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bharat Dynamics Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

183.28

183.28

183.28

183.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

3,453.54

3,028.22

2,847.28

2,501.47

Net Worth

3,636.82

3,211.5

3,030.56

2,684.75

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

1,913.75

3,095.19

4,587.59

4,886.61

yoy growth (%)

-38.17

-32.53

-6.11

17.46

Raw materials

-841.17

-1,539.73

-2,853.89

-3,000.84

As % of sales

43.95

49.74

62.2

61.4

Employee costs

-501.08

-534.03

-529.33

-448.38

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

340.88

742.45

773.82

802.81

Depreciation

-94.53

-96.43

-63.47

-62.01

Tax paid

-83.11

-207.55

-245.67

-278.75

Working capital

116.59

1,412.12

-719.25

-557.62

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.17

-32.53

-6.11

17.46

Op profit growth

-52.62

8.91

17.49

13.79

EBIT growth

-53.84

-3.85

-3.64

-5.21

Net profit growth

-51.81

1.27

0.78

-7.22

Bharat Dynamics Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd

HAL

4,206

33.222,81,263.361,490.360.835,976.55464.81

Bharat Electronics Ltd

BEL

291.95

46.942,13,408.991,091.270.754,583.4123.8

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd

MAZDOCK

2,236.9

36.4590,224563.750.612,756.83162.47

Solar Industries India Ltd

SOLARINDS

9,744.2

127.9688,212.42177.460.09905.49292.91

ITI Ltd

ITI

457.1

043,936.56-70.1101,016.216.52

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bharat Dynamics Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

N Nagaraja

Independent Director

Sunil Chintaman Mone

Independent Director

Sanhamitra Mishra

Independent Director

Rajendra Singh Shekhawat

Independent Director

Nanda Kumar Subburaman

Independent Director

Pawan Sthapak

Independent Director

Jaswant Lal Sonkar

CMD & Director (Finance)

A. Madhavarao

Government Director

U Raja Babu

Government Director

Anurag Bajpai

Director (Production)

P V Raja Ram

Director (Finance)

G Gayatri Prasad

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bharat Dynamics Ltd

Summary

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is one of the leading defence PSUs in India engaged in the manufacture of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Underwater weapons, Launchers, Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMOS) and Test Equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of refurbishment and life extension of stored and deployed missiles. It is the sole manufacturer in India for SAMs, torpedoes, ATGMs. Currently, it is also the sole supplier of SAMs and ATGMs to the Indian Armed Forces. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertakingunder Ministry of Defence, Government of India.The Company currently has three manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, Bhanur, and Vishakhapatnam. The Hyderabad manufacturing unit is engaged in the manufacture of SAMs, Milan 2T ATGMs, countermeasures, launchers and test equipment. The Bhanur unit is engaged in the manufacture of the Konkurs - M ATGMs, the INVAR (3 UBK 20) ATGMs, launchers and spares. The Vishakapatnam unit is engaged in the manufacture of lightweight torpedoes, the C-303 anti torpedo system, countermeasures and spares. The Company is also in the process of setting up two additional manufacturing facilities at Ibrahimpatnam (near Hyderabad) and Amravati in Maharashtra which shall be used to manufacture SAMs and Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles (VSHORADMs) respectively. It is the nominated production agency for VSH
Company FAQs

What is the Bharat Dynamics Ltd share price today?

The Bharat Dynamics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1132.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is ₹41500.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bharat Dynamics Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is 75.75 and 11.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Dynamics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is ₹776.05 and ₹1794.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bharat Dynamics Ltd?

Bharat Dynamics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.73%, 3 Years at 80.11%, 1 Year at 39.39%, 6 Month at -30.00%, 3 Month at 1.85% and 1 Month at -0.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bharat Dynamics Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.93 %
Institutions - 11.36 %
Public - 13.71 %

