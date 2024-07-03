Summary

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is one of the leading defence PSUs in India engaged in the manufacture of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Underwater weapons, Launchers, Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMOS) and Test Equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of refurbishment and life extension of stored and deployed missiles. It is the sole manufacturer in India for SAMs, torpedoes, ATGMs. Currently, it is also the sole supplier of SAMs and ATGMs to the Indian Armed Forces. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertakingunder Ministry of Defence, Government of India.The Company currently has three manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, Bhanur, and Vishakhapatnam. The Hyderabad manufacturing unit is engaged in the manufacture of SAMs, Milan 2T ATGMs, countermeasures, launchers and test equipment. The Bhanur unit is engaged in the manufacture of the Konkurs - M ATGMs, the INVAR (3 UBK 20) ATGMs, launchers and spares. The Vishakapatnam unit is engaged in the manufacture of lightweight torpedoes, the C-303 anti torpedo system, countermeasures and spares. The Company is also in the process of setting up two additional manufacturing facilities at Ibrahimpatnam (near Hyderabad) and Amravati in Maharashtra which shall be used to manufacture SAMs and Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles (VSHORADMs) respectively. It is the nominated production agency for VSH

