SectorAerospace & Defence
Open₹1,143.65
Prev. Close₹1,143.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹8,057.78
Day's High₹1,149.45
Day's Low₹1,103.65
52 Week's High₹1,794.7
52 Week's Low₹776.05
Book Value₹102.75
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)41,500.37
P/E75.75
EPS15.1
Divi. Yield0.46
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.
Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
183.28
183.28
183.28
183.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
3,453.54
3,028.22
2,847.28
2,501.47
Net Worth
3,636.82
3,211.5
3,030.56
2,684.75
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,913.75
3,095.19
4,587.59
4,886.61
yoy growth (%)
-38.17
-32.53
-6.11
17.46
Raw materials
-841.17
-1,539.73
-2,853.89
-3,000.84
As % of sales
43.95
49.74
62.2
61.4
Employee costs
-501.08
-534.03
-529.33
-448.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
340.88
742.45
773.82
802.81
Depreciation
-94.53
-96.43
-63.47
-62.01
Tax paid
-83.11
-207.55
-245.67
-278.75
Working capital
116.59
1,412.12
-719.25
-557.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.17
-32.53
-6.11
17.46
Op profit growth
-52.62
8.91
17.49
13.79
EBIT growth
-53.84
-3.85
-3.64
-5.21
Net profit growth
-51.81
1.27
0.78
-7.22
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd
HAL
4,206
|33.22
|2,81,263.36
|1,490.36
|0.83
|5,976.55
|464.81
Bharat Electronics Ltd
BEL
291.95
|46.94
|2,13,408.99
|1,091.27
|0.75
|4,583.41
|23.8
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd
MAZDOCK
2,236.9
|36.45
|90,224
|563.75
|0.61
|2,756.83
|162.47
Solar Industries India Ltd
SOLARINDS
9,744.2
|127.96
|88,212.42
|177.46
|0.09
|905.49
|292.91
ITI Ltd
ITI
457.1
|0
|43,936.56
|-70.11
|0
|1,016.2
|16.52
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
N Nagaraja
Independent Director
Sunil Chintaman Mone
Independent Director
Sanhamitra Mishra
Independent Director
Rajendra Singh Shekhawat
Independent Director
Nanda Kumar Subburaman
Independent Director
Pawan Sthapak
Independent Director
Jaswant Lal Sonkar
CMD & Director (Finance)
A. Madhavarao
Government Director
U Raja Babu
Government Director
Anurag Bajpai
Director (Production)
P V Raja Ram
Director (Finance)
G Gayatri Prasad
Reports by Bharat Dynamics Ltd
Summary
Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) is one of the leading defence PSUs in India engaged in the manufacture of Surface to Air missiles (SAMs), Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs), Underwater weapons, Launchers, Counter Measures Dispensing System (CMOS) and Test Equipment. The Company is engaged in the business of refurbishment and life extension of stored and deployed missiles. It is the sole manufacturer in India for SAMs, torpedoes, ATGMs. Currently, it is also the sole supplier of SAMs and ATGMs to the Indian Armed Forces. Headquartered in Hyderabad, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), was incorporated on 16 July, 1970 as a Public Sector Undertakingunder Ministry of Defence, Government of India.The Company currently has three manufacturing facilities located in Hyderabad, Bhanur, and Vishakhapatnam. The Hyderabad manufacturing unit is engaged in the manufacture of SAMs, Milan 2T ATGMs, countermeasures, launchers and test equipment. The Bhanur unit is engaged in the manufacture of the Konkurs - M ATGMs, the INVAR (3 UBK 20) ATGMs, launchers and spares. The Vishakapatnam unit is engaged in the manufacture of lightweight torpedoes, the C-303 anti torpedo system, countermeasures and spares. The Company is also in the process of setting up two additional manufacturing facilities at Ibrahimpatnam (near Hyderabad) and Amravati in Maharashtra which shall be used to manufacture SAMs and Very Short Range Air Defence Missiles (VSHORADMs) respectively. It is the nominated production agency for VSH
The Bharat Dynamics Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1132.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is ₹41500.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is 75.75 and 11.23 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bharat Dynamics Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bharat Dynamics Ltd is ₹776.05 and ₹1794.7 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bharat Dynamics Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 49.73%, 3 Years at 80.11%, 1 Year at 39.39%, 6 Month at -30.00%, 3 Month at 1.85% and 1 Month at -0.74%.
