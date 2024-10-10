iifl-logo-icon 1
Bharat Dynamics Ltd Board Meeting

1,157.65
(2.09%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:39:59 AM

Bharat Dynamics CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial results for the quarter and half year ending 30 Sep 2024 Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 Sep 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for the quarter 30th June 2024
Board Meeting30 May 202415 May 2024
Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve audited Financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 and to consider final dividend If any The Board has recommended final dividend of Rs. 0.85 per share (Face Value of Rs 5) (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/05/2024)
Board Meeting21 Mar 20241 Mar 2024
Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend Notice of the Record Date for the Interim Dividend FY 2023-24. The company has changed the record date to Tuesday 02 April 2024 from Tuesday 26 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) Declaration of Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) I. Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.85 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The Company has fixed 02 April 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on and before 18 April 2024. 11. Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course. The Postal Ballot Notice along with the e-voting instructions shall be sent only through e-mail to those shareholders who hold shares as on the cut-off date Friday 22 March 2024 and whose email address is registered with the Companys RTA/ Depository Participants (DP). Ill. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. IV. Approved the appointment of Shri G. Gayatri Prasad, General Manager (Finance) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, consequent to cessation of Shri N. Srinivasulu as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer on 31 January 2024 (As Per Bse Bulletin PDF Dated on 21.03.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jan 202412 Jan 2024
Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve inter alia Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023 Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Outcome of Board Meeting held on 24 Jan 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.01.2024)

Bharat Dynamics: Related News

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

Bharat Dynamics, HAL, Mazagon Dock shares gain on clearance of defence deals

10 Oct 2024|03:03 PM

According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.

Read More
Bharat Dynamics' Q1 net profit falls 80% y-o-y; stock slips ~15%

Bharat Dynamics’ Q1 net profit falls 80% y-o-y; stock slips ~15%

12 Aug 2024|11:19 AM

Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.

Read More
