Bharat Dynamics Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Interim Dividend Notice of the Record Date for the Interim Dividend FY 2023-24. The company has changed the record date to Tuesday 02 April 2024 from Tuesday 26 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 04.03.2024) Declaration of Interim Dividend Outcome of Board Meeting Appointment of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/03/2024) I. Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.85 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The Company has fixed 02 April 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on and before 18 April 2024. 11. Approved the sub-division/ split of existing 1 (One) Equity Share of face value of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each fully paid up into 2 (Two) Equity Shares of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five Only) each fully paid up, subject to shareholders approval. The record date for the purpose of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares shall be decided after obtaining approval for sub-division/ split from the shareholders through postal ballot electronic voting process and will be intimated in due course. The Postal Ballot Notice along with the e-voting instructions shall be sent only through e-mail to those shareholders who hold shares as on the cut-off date Friday 22 March 2024 and whose email address is registered with the Companys RTA/ Depository Participants (DP). Ill. Approved the alteration of Capital Clause of the Memorandum of Association of the Company on account of above sub-division/ split of Equity Shares, subject to shareholders approval. IV. Approved the appointment of Shri G. Gayatri Prasad, General Manager (Finance) as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, consequent to cessation of Shri N. Srinivasulu as Director (Finance) and Chief Financial Officer on 31 January 2024 (As Per Bse Bulletin PDF Dated on 21.03.2024)