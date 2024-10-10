Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
1,913.75
3,095.19
4,587.59
4,886.61
yoy growth (%)
-38.17
-32.53
-6.11
17.46
Raw materials
-841.17
-1,539.73
-2,853.89
-3,000.84
As % of sales
43.95
49.74
62.2
61.4
Employee costs
-501.08
-534.03
-529.33
-448.38
As % of sales
26.18
17.25
11.53
9.17
Other costs
-226.77
-293.86
-536.34
-868.81
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.84
9.49
11.69
17.77
Operating profit
344.71
727.56
668.02
568.56
OPM
18.01
23.5
14.56
11.63
Depreciation
-94.53
-96.43
-63.47
-62.01
Interest expense
-3.91
-4.65
-3.27
-3.67
Other income
94.61
115.97
172.55
299.94
Profit before tax
340.88
742.45
773.82
802.81
Taxes
-83.11
-207.55
-245.67
-278.75
Tax rate
-24.38
-27.95
-31.74
-34.72
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
257.76
534.9
528.15
524.05
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
257.76
534.9
528.15
524.05
yoy growth (%)
-51.81
1.27
0.78
-7.22
NPM
13.46
17.28
11.51
10.72
According to sources, CCS has cleared the contract to purchase 31 Predator drones from the United States.Read More
Despite the EBITDA loss, Bharat Dynamics maintained profitability for the quarter, boosted by increased interest income from a strong cash balance.Read More
