Bharat Dynamics Secures ₹2,461 Crore in New Defence Orders

1 Dec 2025 , 08:24 PM

Bharat Dynamics Ltd informed the exchanges that it has added fresh defence orders worth ₹2,461.62 crore since its previous disclosure made on November 13, 2025. The company said the new orders were confirmed in the second half of November.

According to Bharat Dynamics Ltd, the recent contracts include anti-tank guided missiles and surface-to-air missile systems procured under the emergency requirement route. These orders have now been included in the company’s overall order book.

The state-owned defence manufacturer also shared its quarterly performance numbers. Net profit for the period came in at ₹216 crore, rising sharply from ₹123 crore a year earlier. The company attributed the improvement to better execution and higher deliveries.

Revenue from operations grew to ₹1,147 crore, more than double last year’s figure of ₹545 crore. This increase reflects stronger traction across multiple missile programmes. The company reported EBITDA of ₹188 crore for the quarter, compared with ₹98.8 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The EBITDA margin stood at 16.4 percent.

Bharat Dynamics continues to supply critical weapon systems to the Indian Armed Forces. Its portfolio includes surface-to-air missiles, air-to-air missiles, anti-tank guided missiles, torpedoes and several other strategic products.

IHCL Subsidiary RCL Acquires 51% Stake in Pride Hospitality and ANK Hotels

Bharat Dynamics Secures ₹2,461 Crore in New Defence Orders

Fischer Medical Subsidiary to Supply 250 AI-Enabled Portable X-Ray Systems to Indonesia

Hyundai Motor India Reports 9.1% Sales Growth in November 2025

Mahindra & Mahindra Reports 19% Growth in November Auto Sales

