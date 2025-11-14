iifl-logo

Bharat Dynamics secures ₹2,000 Crore INVAR missile order

14 Nov 2025 , 11:32 AM

Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) informed the exchanges that the Ministry of Defence has awarded an INVAR anti-tank missile order worth ₹2,095.70 Crore.

The company signed the agreement at South Block, New Delhi, on November 13, 2025. This was signed in the presence of Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh.

At around 11.27 AM, Bharat Dynamics was trading 5.76% higher at ₹1,605.30 per piece, against the previous close of ₹1,517.90 on NSE. The counter touched an intraday high and low of ₹1,628.80, and ₹1,583.20, respectively.

The INVAR missile is a laser-guided system with a high hit probability. With its commencement, the company could be able to bolster the lethality and overall firepower of the T-90 tanks. These tanks form the backbone of the Indian Army’s Armoured Regiments.

This purchase aids the government’s focus on meeting the Army’s operational needs using the capabilities of Defence Public Sector Undertakings and encouraging domestic industries to develop specialised defence technologies under the Aatmanirbharta initiative.

The missile is launched via the bank’s gun barrel and is known for its high hit probability at higher ranges. It can occupy both stationary and moving targets and will operate effectively in varied battlefield conditions.

For Q2 FY26, the business posted a net profit of ₹216 Crore. This is higher by 75.50% against ₹123 Crore in the previous corresponding period. The business posted a revenue from operations of ₹1,147 Crore. It reported a revenue of ₹545 Crore in the previous corresponding period.

