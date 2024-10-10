|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|30 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|-
|0.85
|17
|Final
|Further, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company have recommended a final Dividend @ Rs 0.85 per share (face value of Rs.5/-each) for the year ended 31.03.2024. This Dividend upon approval by the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting(AGM) will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.
|Dividend
|21 Mar 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|2 Apr 2024
|8.85
|88.5
|Interim
|Declaration of Interim Dividend Declared an interim dividend of Rs. 8.85 per equity share of Rs. 10 each fully paid-up for the financial year 2023-24. The Company has fixed 02 April 2024 as Record Date for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend on equity shares for the Financial Year 2023-24 and the payment of Interim Dividend will be completed on and before 18 April 2024.
