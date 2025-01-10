To the Members of Bharat Dynamics Limited

Report on the Audit of Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Bharat Dynamics Limited (‘the company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of Material Accounting Policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as “Standalone Financial Statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the “Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements" section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (“ICAI”) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Emphasis of matter

We draw attention to the following matters in the notes to the Standalone Financial Statements:

a. note 38(25) which describes the impact on the companys performance for the year ending 31 March 2024 with the supply chain of the company being affected in view of the on-going Russia-Ukraine war and conflicts in Middle-East region.

b. note 32 which describes adjustment having been made to the cost of materials consumed for Rs. 16491.29 lakhs on account of refund received during the year 2023-24 from the customers on account of reimbursement of expenditure for materials and stores procured in the past with consequent reversal of liability there against.

c. note 38(7) which describes inventory not moved for more than five years amounting to Rs. 8338.85 lakhs (Rs.8350.75 lakhs as of 31 March 2023) for which no provision for redundancy were made as is required by the companys accounting policy for the reasons stated there at.

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of these matters

Key Audit Matters

1. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the year ended 31 March 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For each matter below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context

2. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements. The results of audit procedures performed by us, including those procedures performed to address the matters below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying financial statements.

Key audit matters How our audit addressed the Key Audit Matters (a) Expected credit loss on trade receivables Our audit procedures included the following: The Company has outstanding trade receivables and Contract Asset of Rs.31,044.72 lakhs and Rs.87,456.12 lakhs respectively as at March 31, 2024, including overdue / aged receivables. • Obtained an understanding of the Companys process and tested internal controls associated with the managements assessment for not considering ECL allowance against trade receivables (i.e. t MoD). The Company supplies missiles to its sole customer Ministry of Defence (MoD). The Company has past experience available with it to expected credit loss allowances, if required. • Obtained an understanding of the managements plan and steps being taken to collect all receivables including overdue / aged receivables. The Company has not provided for Expected Credit Loss (ECL) allowance on trade receivables considering the past business experience with MoD. • Evaluated managements assessment of recoverability of the outstanding receivables from MoD including recoverability of overdue/ aged receivables through inquiry with management, and analysis of recent collection trends in respect of receivables particularly aged receivables. Based on the above experience and using its best estimate, the Company has not accounted any ECL provision on the balance sheet date. • Evaluated managements assumption and judgement relating to collection considering business environment in which the Company operates and rights available with the Company to recover amount due from customer (i.e., MoD). Due to the significance of trade receivables and the related managements judgement this is considered to be a key audit matter. • Evaluated managements continuous assessment considering the collection against the overdue/ aged receivables. These considerations include whether there are regular receipts from the customer and the Companys past collection history. • Obtained necessary management representation in this regard.

(b) Provision and contingent liabilities relating to ongoing litigations Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to the following; The Company is subject to a number of legal, regulatory and tax cases for which final outcome cannot be easily predicted and which could potentially result in significant liabilities. • Obtained understanding of the process of identification and measurement of provisions and contingent liabilities relating to ongoing litigations implemented by the Management, through various discussions held with Managements disclosures with regards to provisions and contingent liabilities relating to ongoing litigation are presented in Note No. 38(6) of the Standalone Financial Statements. Companys legal and finance personnel. The assessment of whether a liability is recognised as a provision or disclosed as a contingent liability in the Standalone Financial Statements is inherently subjective and requires significant management judgement in determination of the cash outflows from the business, interpretation of applicable laws and regulations, and careful examination of pending assessments at various levels of authorities. • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the controls put in place by the management in relation to assessment of the outcome of the pending litigations. Since the amounts involved are significant and due to the range of possible outcomes leading to high estimation uncertainty that requires significant management and auditor judgement, this matter is considered to be a key audit matter for the current year audit. ? Inspected the summary of litigation matters and discussed key developments during the year with the Companys Legal and Finance personnel. • Inspected and evaluated, where applicable, external legal advice sought by the Company. Obtained direct confirmations from the dealing lawyers for certain material ongoing litigations. • Discussed and challenged the managements assessment of the likelihood, magnitude and accounting of any liability that may arise in certain material cases based on PPR analysis. Accordingly, we reviewed the amount of contingent liabilities disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements and exercised our professional judgment to assess appropriateness of such conclusions, involving experts as required. • Evaluated the adequacy of disclosures made in the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the applicable accounting standards.

Provision For Warranty Our audit procedures included the following; As a part of contractual term, the companys management makes warranty estimation which are established using historical information on the nature, frequency and average cost of warranty claims and also management estimates regarding possible future outflow on servicing the customers for any corrective action in respect of product failure which is generally expected to be settled within a period of 1 to 2 years from the date of supply. • Evaluated managements assumption and judgement relating to estimation of warranty provision considering business environment in which the Company operates. The companys obligation to replace or repair faulty goods under the standard warranty terms is recognized as a provision and is not adjusted against transaction price as the customer does not have option to purchase warranty separately. • Obtained an understanding of the Contract terms to evaluate the adequacy of the provision estimated by the management. Owing to past trend of reversal of excess provision resulting from high estimation uncertainty that requires significant management and auditor judgement, this matter is considered to be a key audit matter for the current year audit. • Reviewed the past history of warranty claims to evaluate the reasonableness of the warranty provision considered.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Annual Report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of management and those charged with governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements, that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the

Annexure-1, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. Further to our comments in Annexure -1, as required by section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Standalone Financial Statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended.

(e) The company being a Government Company as defined under section 2(45) of the Act, pursuant to the Notification No. GSR 463(E) dated 5 June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the provisions of sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Act, are not applicable to the company.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure- 2.

(g) The company being a Government Company as defined under section 2(45) of the Act, pursuant to the Notification No. GSR 463(E) dated 5 June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India, the provisions of section 197 of the Act, are not applicable to the company.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts requiring a provision for material foreseeable losses;

iii. The company does not have any amount required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund;

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (‘the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (‘Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under subclauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. (a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(b) As stated in note no. 38(9) (b) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

(c) The interim dividend declared and paid by the company is in accordance with section 123 of the Act.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Additionally, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention.

3. As required by section 143(5) of the Act, we give in Annexure-3, a statement on the matters specified in the directions issued by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India in respect of the Company.

(b) There are no statutory dues referred in sub-clause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following: