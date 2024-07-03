SectorBanks
Open₹55.48
Prev. Close₹55.13
Turnover(Lac.)₹4,954.79
Day's High₹55.48
Day's Low₹52.51
52 Week's High₹73.5
52 Week's Low₹45.2
Book Value₹31.66
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)40,457.58
P/E8.69
EPS6.34
Divi. Yield2.34
While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.Read More
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.Read More
Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7,081.37
6,730.5
6,730.5
6,560.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,592.53
8,879.77
7,154.37
5,573.02
Net Worth
19,673.9
15,610.27
13,884.87
12,133.18
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6,508.5
3,150.97
3,602.08
-271.66
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
HDFC Bank Ltd
HDFCBANK
1,749.2
|20.31
|13,37,919.84
|16,820.97
|1.11
|74,016.91
|601.75
ICICI Bank Ltd
ICICIBANK
1,265.05
|20.4
|8,93,378.5
|11,745.88
|0.79
|40,537.38
|360.94
State Bank of India
SBIN
793.4
|10.06
|7,08,168.6
|18,331.44
|1.73
|1,13,870.56
|439.23
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd
KOTAKBANK
1,838.65
|26.03
|3,65,654.96
|3,343.72
|0.11
|13,216.27
|556.51
Axis Bank Ltd
AXISBANK
1,084.9
|12.83
|3,35,570.52
|6,917.57
|0.09
|30,419.86
|532.09
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Asheesh Pandey
Non Official Director
Sardar Baljit Singh
Non-official Director
Shashank Shrivastava
Director (Shareholder)
Rakesh Kumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nehal Rawat
Executive Director
Rohit Rishi
Managing Director & CEO
Nidhu Saxena
Nominee (Govt)
Abhijit Phukon
Nominee (RBI)
Sanjeev Prakash
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bank of Maharashtra
Summary
Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Sector Bank (PSB) in Maharashtra, which offers personal banking, cash management, retail loans and other financial services. Their services include deposits, savings/current bank account, vehicle loans, personal loans, retail trade finance, global banking, lending to priority sector and small scale sector, foreign exchange and export finance, corporate loans and equipment loans. The branch network includes specialized branches in the area of Foreign Exchange, Government business, Treasury and International Banking, Industrial Finance, MSME and Hi-tech Agriculture, Pension Payment etc. The Bank has one subsidiary, namely The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, which undertakes management of public/ private trusts and administration/ execution of Will. They also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks, namely Aurangabad Jalna Gramin Bank, Thane Gramin Bank and Marathwada Gramin Bank with head office at Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded respectively.Bank of Maharashtra was incorporated on September 16, 1935 and started their business on February 8, 1936. In April 10, 1946, The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. In July 1969, Bank of Maharashtra was nationalized along with 13 other banks. After nationalization, the Bank expanded rapidly. In the year 1998, the Bank attainted the autonomous status, which helped the Bank in providing more and more services with simplified proce
Read More
The Bank of Maharashtra shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹40457.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bank of Maharashtra is 8.69 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹45.2 and ₹73.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bank of Maharashtra's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.81%, 3 Years at 41.64%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at -13.64%, 3 Month at -5.68% and 1 Month at -3.40%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.