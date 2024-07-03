iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Maharashtra Share Price

52.6
(-4.59%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:39:57 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.48
  • Day's High55.48
  • 52 Wk High73.5
  • Prev. Close55.13
  • Day's Low52.51
  • 52 Wk Low 45.2
  • Turnover (lac)4,954.79
  • P/E8.69
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value31.66
  • EPS6.34
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)40,457.58
  • Div. Yield2.34
View All Historical Data
Bank of Maharashtra KEY RATIOS

Sector

Banks

Open

55.48

Prev. Close

55.13

Turnover(Lac.)

4,954.79

Day's High

55.48

Day's Low

52.51

52 Week's High

73.5

52 Week's Low

45.2

Book Value

31.66

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

40,457.58

P/E

8.69

EPS

6.34

Divi. Yield

2.34

Bank of Maharashtra Corporate Action

26 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.4

Record Date: 10 May, 2024

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

17 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Bank of Maharashtra NEWS AND UPDATE

Bank of Maharashtra Loses Appeal Against Guarantors

Bank of Maharashtra Loses Appeal Against Guarantors

6 Sep 2024|11:40 AM

While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.

Bank of Maharashtra Opens Branch at India's Highest Court

Bank of Maharashtra Opens Branch at India's Highest Court

29 Aug 2024|02:15 PM

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit surges 46.6%

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit surges 46.6%

15 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

Bank of Maharashtra SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:06 PM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 79.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 79.60%

Non-Promoter- 12.98%

Institutions: 12.97%

Non-Institutions: 7.42%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bank of Maharashtra FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7,081.37

6,730.5

6,730.5

6,560.16

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12,592.53

8,879.77

7,154.37

5,573.02

Net Worth

19,673.9

15,610.27

13,884.87

12,133.18

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

6,508.5

3,150.97

3,602.08

-271.66

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Excise Duty

-

-

-

-

-

Net Sales

-

-

-

-

-

Other Operating Income

-

-

-

-

-

Other Income

-

-

-

-

-

Bank of Maharashtra Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

HDFC Bank Ltd

HDFCBANK

1,749.2

20.3113,37,919.8416,820.971.1174,016.91601.75

ICICI Bank Ltd

ICICIBANK

1,265.05

20.48,93,378.511,745.880.7940,537.38360.94

State Bank of India

SBIN

793.4

10.067,08,168.618,331.441.731,13,870.56439.23

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd

KOTAKBANK

1,838.65

26.033,65,654.963,343.720.1113,216.27556.51

Axis Bank Ltd

AXISBANK

1,084.9

12.833,35,570.526,917.570.0930,419.86532.09

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bank of Maharashtra

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Asheesh Pandey

Non Official Director

Sardar Baljit Singh

Non-official Director

Shashank Shrivastava

Director (Shareholder)

Rakesh Kumar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nehal Rawat

Executive Director

Rohit Rishi

Managing Director & CEO

Nidhu Saxena

Nominee (Govt)

Abhijit Phukon

Nominee (RBI)

Sanjeev Prakash

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bank of Maharashtra

Summary

Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Sector Bank (PSB) in Maharashtra, which offers personal banking, cash management, retail loans and other financial services. Their services include deposits, savings/current bank account, vehicle loans, personal loans, retail trade finance, global banking, lending to priority sector and small scale sector, foreign exchange and export finance, corporate loans and equipment loans. The branch network includes specialized branches in the area of Foreign Exchange, Government business, Treasury and International Banking, Industrial Finance, MSME and Hi-tech Agriculture, Pension Payment etc. The Bank has one subsidiary, namely The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, which undertakes management of public/ private trusts and administration/ execution of Will. They also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks, namely Aurangabad Jalna Gramin Bank, Thane Gramin Bank and Marathwada Gramin Bank with head office at Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded respectively.Bank of Maharashtra was incorporated on September 16, 1935 and started their business on February 8, 1936. In April 10, 1946, The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. In July 1969, Bank of Maharashtra was nationalized along with 13 other banks. After nationalization, the Bank expanded rapidly. In the year 1998, the Bank attainted the autonomous status, which helped the Bank in providing more and more services with simplified proce
Company FAQs

What is the Bank of Maharashtra share price today?

The Bank of Maharashtra shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹52.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bank of Maharashtra?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹40457.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bank of Maharashtra?

The PE and PB ratios of Bank of Maharashtra is 8.69 and 1.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bank of Maharashtra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bank of Maharashtra stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bank of Maharashtra is ₹45.2 and ₹73.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bank of Maharashtra?

Bank of Maharashtra's CAGR for 5 Years at 33.81%, 3 Years at 41.64%, 1 Year at 16.55%, 6 Month at -13.64%, 3 Month at -5.68% and 1 Month at -3.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bank of Maharashtra?

The shareholding pattern of Bank of Maharashtra is as follows:
Promoters - 79.60 %
Institutions - 12.97 %
Public - 7.42 %

