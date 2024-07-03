Summary

Bank of Maharashtra is a Public Sector Bank (PSB) in Maharashtra, which offers personal banking, cash management, retail loans and other financial services. Their services include deposits, savings/current bank account, vehicle loans, personal loans, retail trade finance, global banking, lending to priority sector and small scale sector, foreign exchange and export finance, corporate loans and equipment loans. The branch network includes specialized branches in the area of Foreign Exchange, Government business, Treasury and International Banking, Industrial Finance, MSME and Hi-tech Agriculture, Pension Payment etc. The Bank has one subsidiary, namely The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd, which undertakes management of public/ private trusts and administration/ execution of Will. They also sponsored three Regional Rural Banks, namely Aurangabad Jalna Gramin Bank, Thane Gramin Bank and Marathwada Gramin Bank with head office at Aurangabad, Thane and Nanded respectively.Bank of Maharashtra was incorporated on September 16, 1935 and started their business on February 8, 1936. In April 10, 1946, The Maharashtra Executor & Trustee Company Pvt Ltd was incorporated as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bank. In July 1969, Bank of Maharashtra was nationalized along with 13 other banks. After nationalization, the Bank expanded rapidly. In the year 1998, the Bank attainted the autonomous status, which helped the Bank in providing more and more services with simplified proce

