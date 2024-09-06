Bank of Maharashtra Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
6,508.5
3,150.97
3,602.08
-271.66
Other operating items
Operating
6,508.5
3,150.97
3,602.08
-271.66
Capital expenditure
-101.67
330.96
131.59
152.69
Free cash flow
6,406.83
3,481.93
3,733.67
-118.97
Equity raised
13,830
14,728.11
12,666.33
11,402.96
Investing
2,359.31
3,465.86
-4,484.57
5,819.27
Financing
2,84,561.21
2,66,820.14
2,47,332.28
2,12,199
Dividends paid
0
0
85.05
83.91
Net in cash
3,07,157.35
2,88,496.04
2,59,332.76
2,29,386.17
While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.Read More
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.Read More
Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.