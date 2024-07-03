Bank of Maharashtra Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
6,809.43
6,768.76
6,488.48
5,851.55
5,735.54
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1,332.77
1,295.09
1,229.87
1,038.4
919.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1,332.77
1,295.09
1,229.87
1,038.4
919.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
1.88
1.83
1.74
1.47
1.3
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7,081.37
7,081.37
7,081.37
7,081.37
7,081.37
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
76.28
75.22
75.9
72.99
70.46
PBDTM(%)
22.93
22.87
23.18
20.68
18.46
PATM(%)
22.05
22.02
22.27
20.02
18.14
