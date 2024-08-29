iifl-logo
Bank of Maharashtra Opens Branch at India's Highest Court

29 Aug 2024 , 02:15 PM

The state-owned Bank of Maharashtra inaugurated a branch on Thursday at the Supreme Court of India to meet the court’s and its constituents’ financial needs. The branch was launched by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud in the presence of other Supreme Court judges, according to a Bank of Maharashtra release.

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank’s initiative.

Speaking on the occasion, the bank’s MD and CEO, Nidhu Saxena, stated that internet-enabled interactive devices with multi-function kiosks allow clients to do a variety of activities without the assistance of bank staff and are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In addition to the traditional lockers available to clients during normal business hours, the branch is expanding to include locker facilities that are accessible at any time and operate similarly to an ATM, he said.

Furthermore, the Apex Court is provided with a technology-enabled solution that eliminates the need for the issuance of manual fixed deposit receipts, he said, adding that the solution includes a comprehensive dashboard for the registry, allowing efficient management and instant access to regular MIS reports with just one click.

