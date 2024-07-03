Bank of Maharashtra Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Excise Duty
-
-
-
-
-
Net Sales
-
-
-
-
-
Other Operating Income
-
-
-
-
-
Other Income
-
-
-
-
-
Total Income
23,493.44
18,179.53
15,672.17
14,497.55
13,145.76
Total Expenditure
-
-
-
-
-
PBIDT
-
-
-
-
-
Interest
-
-
-
-
-
PBDT
-
-
-
-
-
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
-
-
-
-
-
Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-
-
-
-
-
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
4,071.78
2,605
1,153.43
571.46
398.84
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
4,071.78
2,605
1,153.43
571.46
398.84
EPS (Unit Curr.)
5.8
3.87
1.73
0.91
0.69
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
14
13
5
0
0
Equity
7,081.37
6,730.5
6,730.5
6,560.16
5,824.11
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
73.34
72.97
68.58
66.77
60.51
PBDTM(%)
21.27
21.67
15.02
8.05
-2.25
PATM(%)
19.78
16.37
8.84
4.64
3.38
