Bank of Maharashtra Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7,081.37
6,730.5
6,730.5
6,560.16
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12,592.53
8,879.77
7,154.37
5,573.02
Net Worth
19,673.9
15,610.27
13,884.87
12,133.18
Minority Interest
Debt
2,78,466.03
2,44,848.34
2,10,041.03
1,78,244.37
Deferred Tax Liability Net
12.9
12.9
12.42
0
Total Liabilities
2,98,152.83
2,60,471.51
2,23,938.32
1,90,377.55
Fixed Assets
2,209.6
2,156.71
2,241.66
1,674
Intangible Assets
Investments
68,274.12
68,866.95
68,589.97
68,111.64
Deferred Tax Asset Net
969.67
1,274.1
2,116.47
0
Networking Capital
-3,852.12
-1,575.83
-96.17
5,245.01
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
5,145.82
5,616.95
6,589.28
11,532.47
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-8,997.94
-7,192.78
-6,685.46
-6,287.46
Cash
30,311.66
18,528.91
19,915.97
12,941.73
Total Assets
97,912.93
89,250.84
92,767.89
87,972.38
While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.Read More
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.Read More
Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.