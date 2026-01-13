Bank of Maharashtra Posts 16% Growth in Core Income in December Quarter

Bank of Maharashtra reported its December quarter results on Tuesday, January 13, with the stock trading marginally higher as investors took note of steady profit growth and improving asset quality.

The state run lender posted a 26.5 percent year on year rise in net profit, with profit after tax coming in at ₹1,779 crore, compared with ₹1,406 crore in the same quarter last year, aided by healthy core income growth.

Net interest income, which reflects earnings from lending operations, increased 16 percent on a year on year basis to ₹3,422 crore, up from ₹2,944 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The bank also reported a sequential improvement in asset quality during the quarter, pointing to better credit performance and recoveries.

Gross non performing assets declined to 1.6 percent at the end of December, compared with 1.72 percent in the September quarter, while net NPAs eased to 0.15 percent from 0.18 percent over the same period.

In absolute terms, gross NPAs remained broadly flat at ₹4,388 crore, compared with ₹4,372 crore at the end of September, indicating limited fresh stress additions during the quarter. Net NPAs declined to ₹413 crore, down from ₹442 crore in the previous quarter, reflecting higher recoveries and write offs.

The bank’s provisioning levels moderated during the quarter, with total provisions falling to ₹728.19 crore, compared with ₹755.87 crore in the September quarter.

Within this, provisions towards non performing assets increased to ₹660 crore, up from ₹583 crore in the previous quarter, underlining the bank’s continued focus on strengthening its balance sheet.

On the capital front, the Common Equity Tier 1 ratio stood at 13.1 percent at the end of the December quarter. This compares with 14.05 percent in the September quarter and 13.6 percent in the corresponding quarter last year.

