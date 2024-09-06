|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|15 Jan 2025
|9 Jan 2025
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the third quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2024
|Board Meeting
|17 Dec 2024
|17 Dec 2024
|Election of One Shareholder Director Notice of Specified Date for Election of One Shareholder Director
|Board Meeting
|15 Oct 2024
|10 Oct 2024
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Bank for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Financial Results of the Bank for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September 2024 Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.10.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Sep 2024
|Outcome of Issue Committee of the Board
|Board Meeting
|18 Jul 2024
|12 Jul 2024
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 18/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve raising of Long Term bonds Outcome of Board Meeting of the Bank held on 18th July, 2024 - Approval for Raising of Long Term Bonds (Infra Bonds) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 18/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|10 Jul 2024
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve financial statements for the quarter ended June 2024 Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting To Approve And Consider The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financials for Q1 FY 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|18 Apr 2024
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Financial results of the Bank for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Proposal for recommendation of final dividend on the equity shares of the Bank for the year ended 31st March 2024 3.the proposal of raising Capital for the FY 2024-25 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2024 has been revised to 26/04/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 25/04/2024 has been revised to 26/04/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 19/04/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting to approve and consider the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 1) Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter / Financial year ended 31st March, 2024. 2) Recommended a dividend of 14% ie., Rs. 1.40 per equity share of Rs. 10/- each fully paid out of the net profits for the year ended March 31, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Bank. 3) Raising of Capital upto Rs. 7,500/- crore through Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) / Rights issue / Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) issue, Preferential issue, ESPS or any other mode or combination thereof and / or through issue of BASEL III Compliant Tier I and Tier II Bonds or such other securities as may be permitted under applicable laws etc., subject to the necessary approvals. 4) To fill the vacancy of One Shareholder Director on the Board of the Bank to be created w.e.f 30.06.2024, by election in the Annual General Meeting of the shareholders of the Bank. Outcome of Board Meeting to approve and consider the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.04.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2024
|8 Jan 2024
|BANK OF MAHARASHTRAhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the bank for the third quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Board of Directors of Bank at their meeting held on Tuesday, 16th January, 2024 at Pune interalia considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Bank for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2023. Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/01/2024)
While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.Read More
Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.Read More
Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).Read More
