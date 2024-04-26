To,

The President of India and Members of "BANK OF MAHARASHTRA"

Report on Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

1) We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Bank of Maharashtra, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to financial statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information in which are included the returns for the year ended on that date of the Head Office, 46 Zonal Offices and 20 branches and one Treasury and International Banking Division audited by us, and 524 branches audited by Statutory Branch Auditors of the Bank.

The branches audited by us and those audited by other auditors have been selected by the Bank in accordance with the guidelines issued to the Bank by the Reserve Bank of India. Also incorporated in the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows are the returns from 1967 branches which have not been subjected to audit. These unaudited branches account for 28.27% of advances, 52.68% of deposits, 20.85% of interest income and 48.58% interest expenses.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 in the manner so required for bank and are in conformity with accounting principles generally accepted in India and:

M/s. Kirtane & Pandit LLP

Chartered Accountants, 5th. Floor, Wing A, Gopal House,

Kothrud, Pune- 411 038

M/s. G D Apte & Co.

Chartered Accountants, D-509, Neelkanth i, Business Park, Nathani Rd,

Vidhya Vihar West, Mumbai 400 086.

a) the Balance Sheet, read with the notes thereon is a full and fair Balance Sheet containing all the necessary particulars, is properly drawn up so as to exhibit a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Bank as at 31st March, 2024;

b) the Profit and Loss Account, read with the notes thereon shows a true balance of profit for the year ended 31st March, 2024 and

c) the Cash Flow Statement gives a true and fair view of the cash flows for the year ended on that date

Basis for Opinion

2) We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Bank in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements prepared in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by the ICAI, and provisions of section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars, directions and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI") from time to time and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

3) We draw attention to Note No. 4(h) in Schedule 18 of the Financial Statements where Bank continues to hold COVID-19 related provision of Rs. 1200 Crore as contingency provision as on 31st March 2024.

Our Opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matters

4) Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the year ended March 31 2024. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters prescribed below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our Audit procedures addressed the Key Audit Matters 1. Classification of Advances, Provisioning and other relevant compliance of RBI Guidelines: The audit was focused on income recognition, asset classification and provisioning pertaining to advances. The matter has been addressed as follows: (Refer Note No. 4 of Schedule 17 of Significant Accounting Policy to the Standalone Financial Statements) • Tested the design and operating effectiveness of the Key controls of the system of application, process of approval, The Banks portfolio comprises of Net Advances of Rs. 200239.88 Crores as at March 31, 2024 comprising of wholesale and retail banking. As required by IRAC Norms, guidelines issued by RBI and other circulars, notification and directives issued by RBI, the Bank has classified Advances and has made appropriate provisions in accordance with such guidelines. recording, monitoring, and recovery of loans, overdue and stressed accounts, identification of NPA, provision for NPA including verification of valuation reports of experts for primary and collateral securities based on the understanding of the prudential guidelines and overall organizational IT framework of the Bank and its communication through various circulars and reports. Income from Advances constitutes 67.37% of Total Income. The provision in respect of Non-Performing Asset is Rs. 2174.27 Crores which constitutes 11.19 % of the total expenditure. • Evaluated the Internal Controls over sanctioning, disbursement, monitoring process, considered system overrides or bypasses to controls of advances, evaluated through supervisory framework such as Internal Audit, Credit Audit, Concurrent Audit, Systems Audit, as well as Internal Check and operational existence and effectiveness of such framework as per the policies and procedures of the bank and in compliance with prudential guidelines. Also reviewed approval of sanctions as per Banks credit Policy and performance of Credit Assessments and controls. The carrying value of these advances (net of provisions) may be materially misstated if, either individually or in aggregate the IRAC Norms, are not properly followed. • Tested samples of Performing Assets and assessed the application of IRAC Norms, as prescribed by RBI, to ensure compliance of the same. The Bank has significant Credit Risk Exposure to a large number of borrowers across a wide range of borrowers, products, industries and there is a high degree of complexity, uncertainty, judgement involved in recoverability of Advances, estimation of provisions thereon and identification of accounts to be written off. If such prudential guidelines are not followed by the Bank the profit for the year and the net advances position will be materially mis-stated. Hence, we consider this as a Key Audit Matter. • Examined early warning signal reports, other exceptional reports generated by the Bank for the purpose of identifying potential NPA and steps taken for monitoring of such accounts including red flagged accounts to overcome assessed risks and ensure effective implementation of risk management and related controls. • Adopted a framework of carrying out detailed verification of corporate wholesale (including Consortium, Pool Buyout and other large borrowers) on sample basis by way of review of collateral documents including valuation reports, due diligence report, servicing Agreement, deed of assignment, JLA and External Credit rating reports to assess and focus on larger exposures of the Bank and mitigating the areas of emerging risk. • Discussed with the Senior Management and performed our own assessment including internal and external macroeconomic factors and testing the timelines and the accuracy of risk assessment and risk grading as per the Banks lending policies, IRAC Norms and in accordance with Government Policies. • Examined the Retail advances portfolio of the Bank on sample basis to ensure effective monitoring and implementation of IRAC norms including income recognition, provisioning for such loans. The Bank has adopted Loan Life Cycle Management System for retail loans which monitors, controls the retail portfolio of the Bank and is tested for its effective implementation and performance. • Tested the completeness and accuracy of the data from the underlying source systems, tested the automated calculation and evaluated the banks oversight of the portfolio. • Reviewed the Banks process for granting moratorium and/or restructuring to borrowers as per the Relevant regulatory Package announced by RBI during the financial year. We tested the completeness and accuracy of data used for computing general provisions in line with regulatory package announced by RBI. • Examined the adequacy and appropriateness of disclosures as per the relevant RBI requirements relating to NPA and applicable Accounting Standards required to be made in accordance with Banking Regulation Act and RBI Circulars. • Reviewed the reliability, effectiveness and accuracy of manual interventions, wherever it has come to our notice, on test check basis. • Relied on the reports/returns and work done by other Statutory Branch Auditors (SBA) in cases of branches not visited by us to get an overall comfort with respect to overall compliance in accordance with SA 600 - Using the Work of Another Auditor. • Reviewed the work done by other experts like independent valuers, Lawyers, Legal Experts and other such professionals who have rendered services to the Bank, in accordance with SA 620 Using the Work of an Auditors Expert.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our Audit procedures addressed the Key Audit Matters 2. Classification and Valuation of Investments: Our audit approach towards investment portfolio with reference to the RBI Circulars / directives included a combination of test of the design, implementation, and operating effectiveness of internal controls, related process and substantive procedures in relation to classification, valuation, independent price verification, identification of non-performing investments (NPIs), provisioning/depreciation related to Investments. (Refer Note No. 3 of Schedule 17 of Significant Accounting policies to the Standalone Financial Statements) Examined the investment agreements / term sheets entered into during the current year, on a sample basis, to understand the relevant investment terms and identify any conditions that were relevant to the valuation of financial instruments. Investments are classified into Held for Trading (HFT), Available for Sale (AFS) and Held to Maturity (HTM) categories at the time of purchase. Investments intended to be held till maturity are classified as HTM Investments. Classification of Investments, valuation and provisioning thereof are based on RBI guidelines. For the selected sample of investments, tested the accuracy, completeness and compliance with the RBI guidelines and directives by re-performing valuation for each category of the security. Samples were selected in such a way that all the categories of investments (based on nature of security) were covered. Carried out on test check basis independent valuation exercise of unquoted investments on the basis of prescribed procedures in terms of the RBI guidelines. Compliance of Investment Portfolio as per guidelines issued by RBI is mandatory and involves management judgement in determining the value of bonds, debentures and other securities based on the policy and the model adopted by the Bank. Assessed and evaluated the process of identification of NPIs and corresponding reversal of income and creation of provision. Carried out substantive audit procedures to recompute independently the provision to be maintained and depreciation to be with provided in accordance the RBI guidelines and directives of the RBI, selected samples from the investments in each category and tested for NPIs as per the RBI guidelines and recomputed the provision to be in maintained accordance with the RBI Circular for those selected sample of NPIs. Impact of Impairment assessment is having overall significance to the financial results of the Bank. Verified Investment portfolio on sample basis and performed various substantive analytical procedures in determination of Income, gain / loss on sale and tested the controls implemented by the Bank in recognizing the profit / loss to profit and loss account. Interest Income from Investment of the Bank comprises 18.99% of the total income. In view of these significant points including assessment of non performing Investments and provisions we have identified this aspect as a Key Audit Matter. Reviewed the reports of the internal audits, concurrent audits etc. conducted by the bank. Ensured that adequate disclosures have been made by way of Notes to the financial statements as mandated by the RBI guidelines.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our Audit procedures addressed the Key Audit Matters 3. Information Technology Systems and Control Framework: Information Technology forms an integral part of operating requirements of the Bank by way of various applications, general, software controls and requires understanding of various systems and procedures in evaluating the Risk based and business centric requirements of the Bank. The Banks key business objective is determined evaluated, controlled, monitored, implemented through complex IT architecture to support high volume of business operation by automation and application which are significant towards Banking business and plays a major role as a backbone in achieving the Business Objective. We have reviewed the various IT policies and procedures including user management, change management, system security, incident management, physical and environment security, standard operating procedures, Segregation of duty, BCP, DRP, service level agreements, security policies to ensure that these are in line with business requirements of the Bank and to comply with government and RBI regulations. The Banks financial accounting process in respect of recognition of Income, classification of Assets through IRAC Norms and evaluating the performance of the Bank and producing the desired output through various application and other IT general controls to ensure the required business Output and helps us to arrive at the Audit conclusion to ensure quality performance Financial & Accounting Processes. We have adopted various techniques such as enquiry, review of documentation, record, reports, observation, and re performance of various application controls by taking adequate samples of instances for our test. We have also tested validation checks using negative testing technique. We have identified various application and control framework in implementing various products and schemes which covers majority of Banks business and hence we consider Information Technology Systems and Control as a Key Audit Matter. We have tested various compensating controls and performed alternate procedures which were necessary and gathered a comprehensive understanding of IT applications landscape implemented by the Bank. It was followed by process understanding mapping of application to the same and understanding financial risk posed by people, process and technology. We have also assessed areas including password policies, security configuration, system interface controls over changes to applications and databases and that business users and controls to ensure that developers and production support did not have access to change applications, the operating systems or databases in the production environment to ensure proper segregation of duties is in place as per the SOP. We have tested certain critical aspects of cyber security on network security management mechanism, operational security of key information infrastructure, data and client information management, monitoring and emergency management through certain data drill conducted by the Management and scrutinised by us and comparing the required results. We have verified the testing report carried out by the Management on risk of implementation of security control in a more holistic, comprehensive way, ensuring that all business decisions are based on proper Risk assessment and management considering the overall effect of uncertainties on the Banks Objective.

Sr. No Key Audit Matters How our Audit procedures addressed the Key Audit Matters 4. Provisions and Contingent Liability: We have obtained an understanding of Internal Controls relevant to the audit in order to design our audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Assessment of Provisions and Contingent Liability in respect of certain litigations on various claims filed by other parties not acknowledged as debt (Note No. 10 of Schedule 17 and Note No. 16 of Schedule 18) Understanding the current status of the litigations / tax assessments, examining recent orders and communications received from various tax authorities / judicial forums and follow up actions thereon; There is high level of judgement required in estimating the level of provisioning. The Banks assessment is supported by the facts of matter, their own judgement, past experience, and advice from legal and independent experts wherever considered necessary. Accordingly, unexpected adverse outcomes may significantly impact the Banks reported profit and state of affairs presented in Balance Sheet. Evaluated the merit of the subject matter under consideration with reference to the grounds presented therein and available independent legal / tax advice including opinion of experts. Review and analysis of evaluation of the contentions of the Bank through discussions, collection of details of the subject matter under consideration, the likely outcome and consequent potential outflows on those issues. We determined the above area as a Key Audit Matter in view of associated uncertainty relating to outcome of these matters which requires application of judgement in interpretation of Law. Verified the disclosures related to significant litigations and taxation matters. Accordingly, our audit was focused on analysing the facts of subject matter under consideration and judgements / interpretation of law involved.

Information other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

5) The Banks Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information other than Standalone Financial Statements and our Auditors Report thereon and the Pillar III disclosure under the Basel III disclosure.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and Pillar 3 disclosure under the Basel III Disclosure and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon

In connection with our Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information and based on the work we perform, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to report that fact to those charged with governance. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

6) The Banks Board of Directors is responsible with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Bank in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, and provisions of Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from time to time. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Bank and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Banks ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Bank or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Banks Financial Reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

7) Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of Internal Control relevant to the Audit in order to design Audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the banks ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the bank to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our Audit work and evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters.

We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

8) We did not audit the financial statements / information of 524 branches included in the Standalone Financial Statements of the Bank whose Financial Statements / Financial Information reflect total advances of Rs. 56896.06 crores as at March 31, 2024 and total revenue of Rs. 5781.46 crores for the year ended on that date, as considered in the Standalone Financial Statements. These branches cover 27.94% of advances, 43.14% of deposits and 39.74% of non-performing assets as at March 31, 2024 and 24.61% revenue for the year ended March 31,2024.

The Financial Statements / Information of these branches have been audited by the Branch Auditors whose reports have been furnished to us, and our opinion in so far as it relates to the amounts and disclosures included in respect of branches, is based solely on the report of such Branch Auditors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

9.The Balance Sheet and the Profit and Loss Account have been drawn up in accordance with Section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949;

Subject to the limitations of the audit indicated in paragraphs 6 to 8 above and as required by sub section 3 of section 30 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, and subject also to the limitations of disclosure required therein, we report that:

a) We have obtained all the information and explanations which, to the best of our knowledge and belief, were necessary for the purposes of our audit and have found them to be satisfactory.

b) The transactions of the Bank, which have come to our notice, have been within the powers of the Bank; and

c) The returns received from the offices and branches of the Bank have been found adequate for the purposes of our audit.

10) As required by letter no. DOS.ARG. No.6270/08.91.001/2019- 20 dated March 17, 2020 on "Appointment of Statutory Central Auditors (SCAs) in Public Sector Banks - Reporting obligations for SCAs from FY 2019-20", read with subsequent communications dated May 19, 2020 issued by the RBI, we further report on the matters specified in paragraph 2 of the aforesaid letter as under:

a) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards issued by ICAI, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by the RBI.

b) There are no observations or comments on financial transactions or matters which have any adverse effect on the functioning of the bank.

c) As the bank is not registered under the Companies Act, 2013 the disqualifications from being a director of the bank under the sub-section (2) of Section 164 of the Companies Act, 2013 do not apply to the bank.

d) There are no qualifications, reservations or adverse remarks relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith.

e) Our audit report on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting is given in Annexure A to this report. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to the Standalone Financial Statements as at March 31,2024.

11) We further report that:

a) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Bank so far as it appears from our examination of those books and proper returns adequate for the purposes of our audit have been received from branches not visited by us;

b) the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts and with the returns received from the branches not visited by us;

c) the reports on the accounts of the branch offices audited by branch auditors of the Bank under section 29 of the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 have been sent to us and have been properly dealt with by us in preparing this report; and

d) in our opinion, the Balance Sheet, the Profit and Loss Account and the Statement of Cash Flows comply with the applicable accounting standards, to the extent they are not inconsistent with the accounting policies prescribed by RBI.

For M/s. S Bhandari & Co.LLP For M/s. Kirtane & Pandit LLP for M/s. Sundaram & Srinivasan M/s. G D Apte & Co. Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants Chartered Accountants FRN - 000560C/ C400334 FRN - 105215W/ W100057 FRN - 004207S FRN - 100515W

Date: 26.04.2024 Place: Mumbai

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 10 e under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting as required by the Reserve Bank of India (the "RBI") Letter DOS.ARG.No.6270/08.91.001/2019-20 dated March 17, 2020 (as amended) (the "RBI

communication")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Bank of Maharashtra ("the Bank") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Bank for the year ended on that date which includes internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Banks branches.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls:

The Banks management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Banks policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Banking Regulation Act, 1949 and the circulars and guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI") and the Standards on Auditing (SAs) issued by the ICAI, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal financial controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained and the audit evidence obtained by the branch auditors, in terms of their reports referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles.

A Banks internal financial controls over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Bank;

(2 ) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Bank are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Bank; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Banks assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us and based on the consideration of the reports of the branch auditors referred to in the Other Matters paragraph below, the Bank has, in all material respects, adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Bank considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Other Matters

Our aforesaid report insofar as it relates to the operating effectiveness of internal financial controls over financial reporting of 160 branches is based on the corresponding reports of the respective branch auditors of those branches.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Date: 26.04.2024 Place: Mumbai