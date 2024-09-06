iifl-logo-icon 1
Bank of Maharashtra AGM

52.74
(13.20%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:12 PM

Bank of Maha CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM12 Jun 202415 May 2024
Notice of 21st AGM of Bank of Maharashtra scheduled on 12.06.2024 Election of Shareholder Director- One valid nomination (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.06.2024) Proceedings of 21st AGM of the Bank (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/06/2024)

Bank of Maha: Related News

Bank of Maharashtra Loses Appeal Against Guarantors

Bank of Maharashtra Loses Appeal Against Guarantors

6 Sep 2024|11:40 AM

While dismissing the application, the bankruptcy court noted that the lender approached the tribunal after the limitation period had expired.

Bank of Maharashtra Opens Branch at India's Highest Court

Bank of Maharashtra Opens Branch at India's Highest Court

29 Aug 2024|02:15 PM

Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, who was also present at the ceremony, expressed his happiness with the bank's initiative.

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit surges 46.6%

Bank of Maharashtra Q1 profit surges 46.6%

15 Jul 2024|04:11 PM

Asset quality showed slight improvement with gross non-performing assets (NPA) at 1.85%, down from 1.88% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ).

