Schaeffler India Ltd Share Price

3,457.95
(-0.20%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:06 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open3,477
  • Day's High3,497.15
  • 52 Wk High4,951
  • Prev. Close3,465
  • Day's Low3,425
  • 52 Wk Low 2,743.5
  • Turnover (lac)2,598.16
  • P/E57.07
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value354.68
  • EPS60.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)54,049.03
  • Div. Yield0.75
View All Historical Data
Schaeffler India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Bearings

Open

3,477

Prev. Close

3,465

Turnover(Lac.)

2,598.16

Day's High

3,497.15

Day's Low

3,425

52 Week's High

4,951

52 Week's Low

2,743.5

Book Value

354.68

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

54,049.03

P/E

57.07

EPS

60.72

Divi. Yield

0.75

Schaeffler India Ltd Corporate Action

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Feb, 2024

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 26

arrow

9 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Schaeffler India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 24th July 2024

24 Jul 2024|08:58 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.

Read More

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Schaeffler India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.12%

Foreign: 74.12%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 20.32%

Institutions: 20.31%

Non-Institutions: 5.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Schaeffler India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Equity Capital

31.26

31.26

31.26

31.26

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,784.1

4,254.64

3,622.41

3,109.03

Net Worth

4,815.36

4,285.9

3,653.67

3,140.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Revenue

5,560.51

3,761.84

4,360.63

4,561.51

yoy growth (%)

47.81

-13.73

-4.4

15.75

Raw materials

-3,462.39

-2,333.14

-2,749.59

-2,873.55

As % of sales

62.26

62.02

63.05

62.99

Employee costs

-395.22

-353.55

-345.17

-317.86

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Profit before tax

843.14

397.21

534.62

674.9

Depreciation

-197.11

-193.97

-158.71

-148.5

Tax paid

-214.02

-106.24

-166.64

-211.9

Working capital

460.52

149.77

-72.46

189

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarDec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019Dec-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

47.81

-13.73

-4.4

15.75

Op profit growth

81.21

-15.38

-14.33

8.43

EBIT growth

110.41

-25.2

-21.09

12.99

Net profit growth

116.21

-20.85

-12.42

8.05

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022

Gross Sales

7,250.91

6,867.42

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

7,250.91

6,867.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

124.55

92.66

View Annually Results

Schaeffler India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Schaeffler India Ltd

SCHAEFFLER

3,465

57.0754,162.35247.130.752,072.83312.98

Timken India Ltd

TIMKEN

3,001.05

57.1722,593.4589.950.08752.89343.5

SKF India Ltd

SKFINDIA

4,520.55

39.8622,338.394.342.881,244.23463.91

NRB Bearings Ltd

NRBBEARING

290.05

33.072,811.2428.031.41272.1592.16

NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd

NIBL

25.22

062.98-7.48016.36-21.42

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Schaeffler India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Dharmesh Arora

Director (Finance) & CFO

Satish Chunibhai Patel

Managing Director & CEO

Harsha Kadam

Independent Director

Arvind Balaji

Independent Director

Amit B Kalyani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Tiwari

Chairperson

E V Sumithasri

Director

Andreas Schick

Director

Corinna Schittenhelm

Director

Jens Schüler

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Schaeffler India Ltd

Summary

Schaeffler India Limited, previously known as FAG Bearings India Ltd, is one of Indias major ball and rolling bearing manufacturers, servicing the automotive and multiple core industrial segments. Schaeffler Group is a leading supplier of innovative solutions to automotive and industrial sectors. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-precision roller and ball bearings, engine systems and transmission components, chassis applications, clutch systems and related machine building manufacturing activities. Its manufacturing units are located in Gujarat at Vadodara and Savli, in Maharashtra at Talegoan (Pune) and in Tamilnadu at Hosur.The Company offers a diverse range of products and services in three business segments: Automotive, Industrial and AutomotiveAftermarket. In addition, it provide training to key garage influencer groups and hold fleet workshops for automotive aftermarket andindustrial distribution markets. Its client-centric strategy, emphasis on innovation, and superior distribution network to maintain market leadership in these segments. Sales are evenly distributed across the automotive and industrial categories as well.FAG Bearings India Ltd was incorporated as Precision Bearings India Ltd in the year 1962. In the year 1986, the company changed their name to FAG Precision Bearings Ltd and in the year 1999, they got their present name FAG Bearings India Ltd. In the year 1993 and 1998, they became the first Indian Bearing
Company FAQs

What is the Schaeffler India Ltd share price today?

The Schaeffler India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3457.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Schaeffler India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Schaeffler India Ltd is ₹54049.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Schaeffler India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Schaeffler India Ltd is 57.07 and 11.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Schaeffler India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Schaeffler India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Schaeffler India Ltd is ₹2743.5 and ₹4951 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Schaeffler India Ltd?

Schaeffler India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.17%, 3 Years at 23.71%, 1 Year at 11.51%, 6 Month at -25.73%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at -4.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Schaeffler India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Schaeffler India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.13 %
Institutions - 20.32 %
Public - 5.55 %

