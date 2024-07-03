Summary

Schaeffler India Limited, previously known as FAG Bearings India Ltd, is one of Indias major ball and rolling bearing manufacturers, servicing the automotive and multiple core industrial segments. Schaeffler Group is a leading supplier of innovative solutions to automotive and industrial sectors. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-precision roller and ball bearings, engine systems and transmission components, chassis applications, clutch systems and related machine building manufacturing activities. Its manufacturing units are located in Gujarat at Vadodara and Savli, in Maharashtra at Talegoan (Pune) and in Tamilnadu at Hosur.The Company offers a diverse range of products and services in three business segments: Automotive, Industrial and AutomotiveAftermarket. In addition, it provide training to key garage influencer groups and hold fleet workshops for automotive aftermarket andindustrial distribution markets. Its client-centric strategy, emphasis on innovation, and superior distribution network to maintain market leadership in these segments. Sales are evenly distributed across the automotive and industrial categories as well.FAG Bearings India Ltd was incorporated as Precision Bearings India Ltd in the year 1962. In the year 1986, the company changed their name to FAG Precision Bearings Ltd and in the year 1999, they got their present name FAG Bearings India Ltd. In the year 1993 and 1998, they became the first Indian Bearing

