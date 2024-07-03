Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorBearings
Open₹3,477
Prev. Close₹3,465
Turnover(Lac.)₹2,598.16
Day's High₹3,497.15
Day's Low₹3,425
52 Week's High₹4,951
52 Week's Low₹2,743.5
Book Value₹354.68
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)54,049.03
P/E57.07
EPS60.72
Divi. Yield0.75
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finance, Vedanta, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Equity Capital
31.26
31.26
31.26
31.26
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,784.1
4,254.64
3,622.41
3,109.03
Net Worth
4,815.36
4,285.9
3,653.67
3,140.29
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Revenue
5,560.51
3,761.84
4,360.63
4,561.51
yoy growth (%)
47.81
-13.73
-4.4
15.75
Raw materials
-3,462.39
-2,333.14
-2,749.59
-2,873.55
As % of sales
62.26
62.02
63.05
62.99
Employee costs
-395.22
-353.55
-345.17
-317.86
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Profit before tax
843.14
397.21
534.62
674.9
Depreciation
-197.11
-193.97
-158.71
-148.5
Tax paid
-214.02
-106.24
-166.64
-211.9
Working capital
460.52
149.77
-72.46
189
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
|Dec-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
47.81
-13.73
-4.4
15.75
Op profit growth
81.21
-15.38
-14.33
8.43
EBIT growth
110.41
-25.2
-21.09
12.99
Net profit growth
116.21
-20.85
-12.42
8.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
Gross Sales
7,250.91
6,867.42
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
7,250.91
6,867.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
124.55
92.66
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Schaeffler India Ltd
SCHAEFFLER
3,465
|57.07
|54,162.35
|247.13
|0.75
|2,072.83
|312.98
Timken India Ltd
TIMKEN
3,001.05
|57.17
|22,593.45
|89.95
|0.08
|752.89
|343.5
SKF India Ltd
SKFINDIA
4,520.55
|39.86
|22,338.3
|94.34
|2.88
|1,244.23
|463.91
NRB Bearings Ltd
NRBBEARING
290.05
|33.07
|2,811.24
|28.03
|1.41
|272.15
|92.16
NRB Industrial Bearings Ltd
NIBL
25.22
|0
|62.98
|-7.48
|0
|16.36
|-21.42
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Dharmesh Arora
Director (Finance) & CFO
Satish Chunibhai Patel
Managing Director & CEO
Harsha Kadam
Independent Director
Arvind Balaji
Independent Director
Amit B Kalyani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Tiwari
Chairperson
E V Sumithasri
Director
Andreas Schick
Director
Corinna Schittenhelm
Director
Jens Schüler
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Schaeffler India Ltd
Summary
Schaeffler India Limited, previously known as FAG Bearings India Ltd, is one of Indias major ball and rolling bearing manufacturers, servicing the automotive and multiple core industrial segments. Schaeffler Group is a leading supplier of innovative solutions to automotive and industrial sectors. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacturing and distribution of high-precision roller and ball bearings, engine systems and transmission components, chassis applications, clutch systems and related machine building manufacturing activities. Its manufacturing units are located in Gujarat at Vadodara and Savli, in Maharashtra at Talegoan (Pune) and in Tamilnadu at Hosur.The Company offers a diverse range of products and services in three business segments: Automotive, Industrial and AutomotiveAftermarket. In addition, it provide training to key garage influencer groups and hold fleet workshops for automotive aftermarket andindustrial distribution markets. Its client-centric strategy, emphasis on innovation, and superior distribution network to maintain market leadership in these segments. Sales are evenly distributed across the automotive and industrial categories as well.FAG Bearings India Ltd was incorporated as Precision Bearings India Ltd in the year 1962. In the year 1986, the company changed their name to FAG Precision Bearings Ltd and in the year 1999, they got their present name FAG Bearings India Ltd. In the year 1993 and 1998, they became the first Indian Bearing
Read More
The Schaeffler India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹3457.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Schaeffler India Ltd is ₹54049.03 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Schaeffler India Ltd is 57.07 and 11.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Schaeffler India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Schaeffler India Ltd is ₹2743.5 and ₹4951 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Schaeffler India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.17%, 3 Years at 23.71%, 1 Year at 11.51%, 6 Month at -25.73%, 3 Month at -10.85% and 1 Month at -4.12%.
